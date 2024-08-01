Rubenstein Public Relations Named Agency Of Record For Artificial Intelligence Innovator Edgerunner AI

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Rubenstein Public Relations (RPR), a leading full-service communications firm, is now the Agency of Record for EdgeRunner AI, a pioneering company in artificial intelligence. EdgeRunner has signed with RPR to manage its brand development and facilitate the upcoming launch of its groundbreaking AI technology. This collaboration marks RPR's continued expansion into the innovative technology sector, further solidifying its position as a leader in public relations for high-tech industries, including artificial intelligence, enterprise software, clean energy, and biotech.

EdgeRunner AI's revolutionary platform is designed to be non-bias and safe, offering advanced capabilities that are essential for modern military planning, the energy sector, telecommunications, and finance. The company's technology aims to provide robust and secure AI solutions that meet the stringent demands of national security and defense.

RPR will spearhead an extensive public relations and marketing initiative to refine EdgeRunner AI's messaging, positioning, and corporate identity within the U.S. market. The campaign's goal is to establish EdgeRunner as a leading player in the AI industry, leveraging its commitment to developing ultra-efficient, task-specific AI models for edge devices.

"Partnering with EdgeRunner AI underscores our commitment to promoting companies that are at the forefront of technological innovation," said Richard Rubenstein, President of Rubenstein Public Relations. "EdgeRunner's unique approach to AI development is poised to set new standards in the industry, particularly in the realm of military applications and beyond."

This partnership aims to highlight EdgeRunner's focus on delivering cutting-edge AI solutions that address critical needs in various sectors, ultimately contributing to the advancement and security of our society.

About EdgeRunner

EdgeRunner AI is a transformative startup on a mission to build Generative AI for the edge that is safe, secure, and transparent. EdgeRunner AI develops small, task-specific Ultra-Efficient Language Models (UELMs) that operate without needing internet access, improving data privacy, security, and compliance. By providing Generative AI solutions that run locally on any device or hardware, EdgeRunner AI enables enterprises and organizations to leverage AI technology responsibly, without compromising performance or security. EdgeRunner AI is backed by a $5.5 million seed round led by Four Rivers Group with participation from Madrona Ventures and strategic angels.

About Rubenstein Public Relations

Rubenstein Public Relations (RPR) is an independent, New York-based communications agency headed by veteran publicist and respected brand architect, Richard Rubenstein. For more than three decades, RPR's intensive media relations approach and dedicated team of senior practitioners have helped clients build brand equity and reach their target audiences. The firm specializes in brand messaging development, media relations, crisis communications, and thought leadership positioning. RPR has a proven track record in executing successful public relations campaigns for leading corporate, real estate, technology, healthcare, social impact, luxury consumer, entertainment, and hospitality brands across the globe.

