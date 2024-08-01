Learn And Play® Montessori School Announces Open Enrollment For New Hercules Campus Starting August 1St

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Learn And Play® Montessori School is excited to announce open enrollment for its new Hercules, California campus, starting August 1st.

- Kiran GrewalHERCULES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Learn And Play® Montessori School, a top-rated early education provider in the San Francisco Bay Area at , is proud to announce the opening of enrollment for its new Hercules, California campus, starting August 1st. This new campus offers a top-rated Montessori-inspired program, combining fun, engaging learning with a strong emphasis on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math).Kiran Grewal, Co-Founder of Learn And Play® Montessori, expressed her excitement: "We are excited to announce enrollment into our unique Montessori plus STEM approach to the Hercules California community. Our program not only builds essential skills in science, technology, engineering, and math but also ignites a passion for learning in every child. We invite parents to explore our offerings beginning in daycare (daycare/ ) , proceeding through preschool (preschool/ ), and going to kindergarten (kindergarten/ ) and beyond."The Hercules campus provides best-in-class programs for children from daycare through kindergarten. The daycare program, starting at two years old, offers a safe, licensed, and loving environment that helps children grow and mature. It seamlessly integrates Montessori and STEM concepts (in age-appropriate ways) to support early childhood development.The preschool program builds on this foundation, combining Montessori methods with STEM activities to foster curiosity, creativity, and critical thinking. This approach ensures that children not only enjoy learning but also develop the skills needed for future academic success. The kindergarten program offers higher quality instruction and more flexible hours than traditional state programs, making it ideal for working parents. Learn And Play Montessori also offers after-school programs to support children in public schools, providing a variety of activities that continue to inspire and enrich beyond the regular school day.For parents interested in enrolling their children, visiting the Learn And Play Montessori website at hercules/ is highly recommended. An in-person experience allows families to explore the vibrant learning environment, meet the dedicated educators, and see firsthand how the Montessori plus STEM methodology is implemented. This firsthand experience is the best way to determine if the program is a good fit for their child's daycare, preschool, or kindergarten needs.As parents and children start to think about fall 2024 after a fun summer, it's important to act quickly to secure enrollment at the new Hercules campus. The program is expecting spots to fill fast due to high demand for its top-rated programs. Early enrollment is highly recommended to ensure one's child can benefit from this exceptional educational opportunity, giving children a head start with a Montessori plus STEM education.ABOUT LEARN AND PLAY® MONTESSORI SCHOOLLearn And Play® Montessori School ( is an early childhood education company focused on expanding its Montessori + STEMTM preschools and curriculum. Founded in 2008, the mission at Learn And Play® Montessori School is to inspire children to become self-confident and motivated individuals, providing opportunities for each child to reach their highest potential. Offerings include daycare, childcare, preschool, PreK, TK, kindergarten and after-school education in Fremont, Danville, and Dublin, California, with a passion for combining Montessori + STEMTM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math).

Lee McDonald

JM Internet Group

+1 415-655-1071

email us here