Nathan Hochman Outraises Gascon By 10-1 Margin, Has Massive Financial Lead In L.A. County D.A. Race

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Hochman has $1.1 Million Cash on Hand – Gascon Just $46,000

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Nathan Hochman, the former prosecutor and Assistant U.S. Attorney General who is running to unseat D.A. George Gascon and restore public safety in L.A. County, has a massive fundraising lead over Gascon, according to newly filed campaign finance disclosure statements.Hochman raised $1.56 million between Feb. 18 and June 30, and his campaign had more than $1.1 million cash on hand as of June 30, public records show. Gascon raised $166,000 during the same period and had just $46,000 in the bank. Hochman received donations from nearly five times as many individual donors as Gascon.The fundraising will enable Hochman to spend significantly on television and digital advertising in the weeks before the Nov. 5 election, giving him a key opportunity to educate voters on his policies to improve public safety in Los Angeles County. Both violent and property crime have increased every year that Gascon has been in office, according to countywide crime statistics released by the California Department of Justice.“These fundraising numbers are not surprising,” Hochman said.“I have spent the past year traveling throughout this great county and I hear the same thing everywhere I go: The public feels less safe than they did before Gascon was elected and they want change. On Nov. 5, we all have an opportunity to send a message to crime victims, criminals, and every community – we will no longer tolerate crime that has eroded our quality of life for the past four years.”Gascon received contributions from more deputy public defenders and criminal defense attorneys than from the prosecutors he supervises. The only deputy district attorney to contribute to Gascon's campaign was Diana Teran, his No. 3 in command, who is currently awaiting trial on 11 felony charges for misusing confidential law enforcement records. She gave him $500.Hochman, meanwhile, received strong support from a bipartisan coalition of supporters from throughout Los Angeles County. His fundraising team includes Stephanie Daily Smith, a longtime Democratic fundraiser whose clients include the Democratic National Committee, U.S. Senator Alex Padilla (D-California) and a majority of California statewide elected officials.About Nathan Hochman:Nathan Hochman, a former federal prosecutor, Assistant U.S. Attorney General, President of the Los Angeles City Ethics Commission and defense attorney, is running to defeat George Gascon and become the next District Attorney of Los Angeles County. He is an Independent (No Party Preference) candidate who believes politics has no place in the D.A.'s Office. He has bipartisan support and is endorsed by the Los Angeles County Police Chiefs' Association, the Association of Deputy District Attorneys, former L.A. County District Attorneys Jackie Lacey and Steve Cooley, a coalition of first responders, more than 65 elected officials and dozens of civic and business leaders. For more information about Hochman and his campaign, please visit .

Stuart Pfeifer

LAG Strategy Corp

+1 310-415-6955

email us here