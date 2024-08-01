Safadi, Luxembourg FM Talk Region, Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug. 1 (Petra)-- Deputy Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi, on Thursday, met with the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Affairs of Luxembourg, Xavier Bettel, to discuss the aggression against Gaza, safeguarding civilians, and providing sufficient and long-lasting humanitarian aid to the entire Strip.The two ministers talked about the perilous escalation that is occurring in the region as a result of assassinations and ongoing Israeli aggression against Gaza.They cautioned about the risk of the conflict spreading throughout the whole area.Numerous topics of shared interest and bilateral connections were also covered during the conference.A memorandum of understanding for political consultations between the foreign ministries of the two friendly nations was also signed by the two ministers."We completed the talks that we had in Luxembourg two weeks ago, which focused on the main priority now in the region, which is stopping the Israeli aggression, stopping the humanitarian catastrophe, and stopping the catastrophic escalation for which we hold Israel fully responsible," Safadi stated in a joint press conference following the meeting."We discussed how to take these relations to better levels of bilateral cooperation at all levels," he continued, "and we signed a memorandum for political consultations that will be a step towards defining the areas of cooperation that we want to work on in order to build on these relationships." "We talked about our bilateral relations, and we and Luxembourg share strong bilateral friendship relations," he continued."We value relations with Luxembourg, and we also value Luxembourg's clear position in calling for an immediate and permanent ceasefire, and in standing by international law, international humanitarian law, and the United Nations Charter in calling for and working to end the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza and achieving just and comprehensive peace in the region," emphasized Safadi.Safadi said, "The visit comes at a very difficult time, when the Israeli escalation in the region continues, starting with the assassination of the head of the Hamas political bureau yesterday, which is the lowest escalatory crime that represents a clear violation of international law and a clear violation of the sovereignty of states, and will actually push towards further escalation." It poses a threat to regional war expansion, which will have a detrimental effect on regional security and peace as well as global security and peace."The Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan affirms its positions that we must all work to reduce the escalation, but the first step in reducing the escalation is to end the cause of the escalation, which is the continuation of Israeli aggression against Gaza first, and the continuation of illegal Israeli measures that kill all chances of achieving peace in the region and in Second, the West Bank, and creating conditions that threaten the expansion of the war by violating Lebanese sovereignty, which we condemn clearly and frankly," Safadi continued."We in the Kingdom want to overcome this catastrophe, and we have a clear message for that," he continued. In order to stop this Israeli aggression and force Israel to abide by international law and international humanitarian law, the international community needs to adopt strong stances and take action."Safadi stressed, "The future of the region should not be dependent on the crude abolitionist and vindictive ideology of the Israeli Prime Minister and members of his government who speak openly and act openly in a way that reflects their racism, extremism, and rejection of the right of the Palestinians to live like any other people on this land, freely and with dignity, and to exercise their right to self-determination."Safadi stressed that the terrible situation that is currently developing is Israel's fault. He also mentioned how quickly things are becoming worse."The international community must decide when enough is enough and act in a way that is consistent with its values, international law, and international humanitarian law," he said. And to act to halt this Israeli attack, protect the local populace and the region from the scourge of a fresh conflict, and preserve the future of the region as Netanyahu and his administration mold it." "A future threatened by more suffering, more wars, and more calamities."Safadi continued, "We call on all our partners in the international community and in the European Union in particular to take positions and actions that are consistent with the values ??of the European Union and international laws, and to help us protect our region and protect our future from this abolitionist ideology that Israel continues to impose on the region.""We cannot and must not allow the agenda of this radical Israeli government to drive the region toward further devastation," he emphasized. In this challenging and crucial era, taking vague positions will not suffice. We want the entire world to act in accordance with its mandate and powers, and we call on the UN Security Council to do so. This will protect the right of this region to live in security and peace, and it will prevent a state that has turned rogue from imposing more war and destruction on the area.Though he acknowledged Jordan's leadership in preserving regional stability and Jordan's attempts to halt the war and lower regional escalation, Bettel stated, "You in Jordan are living the consequences of conflict and strife."He added, "We believe in the two-state solution as a way to resolve the conflict in the region."Bettel stated, "Jordan bears the consequences of asylum due to its geographical location" in reference to the refugee issue. Jordan is heavily burdened and plays a significant role in aiding the refugees, and everyone should assist it in carrying this load."We are committed to stopping the war on Gaza, reaching a ceasefire, and implementing the two-state solution," Bettel stated."The humanitarian situation in Gaza is becoming more disastrous, and we are in a worse situation than we were a week ago, and a week ago it was worse than two weeks ago," Safadi said in response to a question concerning cooperation between Jordan and Luxembourg in efforts to deliver aid to Gaza and ensure the protection of civilians in Gaza and the West Bank. This is because Israel denies aid, uses malnutrition as a weapon, and fails to create the conditions necessary for international organizations including the primary organization, UNRWA to fulfill their mandate.He continued, "United Nations convoys and other international organizations were directly targeted by the Israeli occupation forces in Gaza.""As His Majesty the King said, we know that this does not meet the minimum needs of Gaza, but we did so because that was the only option available at the time, and every morsel of bread we are able to deliver in Gaza contributes to meeting the needs of 2.3 million people whom were deprived of all essentials due to Israeli aggression and the country's siege and starvation policies," Safadi emphasized."The aid coming into Gaza from the Kingdom is currently at a minimum, and we are able to increase the number of trucks coming into Gaza," Safadi continued. We are able to increase the daily number of trucks leaving Jordan to above 500, from the current 40." every day, but in order to do so, we must first be able to send aid to Gaza, and Israel must remove the barriers that prevent aid from reaching Gaza. After that, aid must be received by UN agencies, which then forward it to northern Gaza, central Gaza, and southern Gaza.The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights stated that 59 Palestinians were killed in prisons, and he discussed various forms of unlawful torture, according to reports. "Yesterday there was a quote from the Commissioner-General for Human Rights, where he talked about the Israelis violating international law, as well as in detention and prison centers that keep Palestinians illegally," he continued."Yesterday, Israel killed Ismail Haniyeh," he continued. This is the individual who was engaged in peace negotiations. How can a nation assassinate the principal negotiator in this dispute if it wishes to engage in negotiations with that?According to Safadi, "Israel does not want the two-state solution, which we seek to execute because there are five million Palestinians living under Israeli rule. Can someone find out what Israel wants? With Israel controlling five million Palestinians, what is their future? What does the 2.3 million have in store? Did they lose everything? The majority of Gaza's schools, mosques, and churches were destroyed, and more than 80 percent of the population was forced to flee their homes.