Foreign Minister Of Nepal Meets Ambassador Of Qatar

8/1/2024 2:09:46 PM

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Minister for Foreign Affairs of Nepal Dr. Arzu Rana Deuba met today with Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Nepal Mishal bin Mohammed Al Ansari.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them.

Gulf Times

