Lufthansa Halts Flights To Tel Aviv Until August 8
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) German airline group Lufthansa said Thursday it will suspend all flights to Tel Aviv until August 8 and will extend its suspension of flights to Beirut by a week until August 12.
"Due to current developments, the Lufthansa group is once again adjusting its service to the Middle East," said a spokesman for the airline, which also includes SWISS and Austrian Airlines.
