At Least 30 Dead, 35 Missing After Torrential Rains: China State Media

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) At least 30 people are dead and 35 are missing in central China, state reported Thursday, following days of torrential rain that lashed the country earlier this week.

"The roads, electricity and communications in eight towns in Zixing city that were most severely affected by Typhoon Gaemi have basically opened... Initial findings show that there have been 30 deaths and 35 are missing," state broadcaster CCTV reported.

