Aperture, LLC Announces The Acquisition Of NOVUM Consulting Group

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ARLINGTON, Texas, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aperture, LLC ("Aperture"), a Trinity Hunt Partners ("THP") portfolio company, announced today its partnership with NOVUM Consulting Group. Founded in December 2019, NOVUM Consulting Group provides consulting services such as economic damages analysis, valuations, licensing negotiation advisory, and expert witness services to law firms and corporate clients across the country. NOVUM's experts have been engaged in more than two hundred major intellectual property litigation and complex business litigation matters, as well as advising clients in patent acquisitions/dispositions, licensing, valuation, and/or financing arrangements. Stephen Dell, NOVUM's Founder and President, has been recognized by IAM as one of the world's leading economic and patent damages expert witnesses by IAM Patent 1000 each of the last four consecutive years. NOVUM Consulting Group is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

"Over the course of his prolific career, Stephen Dell has proven himself to be a preeminent economic and damages expert in Intellectual Property disputes. He took that expertise and built NOVUM into the market leading firm it is today," commented Robert E. Joyce, Jr., CEO and President of Aperture. "Through his leadership, Stephen has built an extraordinarily deep and impressive team of high performing professionals. Today when clients are looking for the absolute best, NOVUM is the go-to solution. Their collective thought leadership, vision, and service delivery capabilities are a perfect fit for the Aperture team. We welcome Stephen and his NOVUM team to our family and are looking forward to collaborating with them as we continue to expand our service offerings to our clients."

Mr. Dell commented on behalf of NOVUM Consulting Group, "I am extremely excited to share the news of NOVUM partnering with Aperture. From the outset of our discussions with Aperture, the executive team made it abundantly clear that Aperture's corporate culture and intense focus on client service were directly aligned with the mission and vision of NOVUM. Partnering with Aperture will be instrumental for the NOVUM team to continue to give our clients the best-in-class service they are accustomed to. We are truly excited to begin this next chapter with Aperture and to continue delivering exceptional results to our clients from an ever-expanding platform of talent."

Aperture is a full-service provider of forensic expertise and litigation dispute support services in the areas of accident reconstruction, biomechanical engineering, construction, economic damages, human factors, intellectual property, premises liability, and workplace safety ( ). Aperture's headquarters is in Arlington, Texas, with additional locations in California (Berkeley, Carlsbad, El Segundo, and Long Beach), Colorado (Denver), Massachusetts (Boston), Nevada (Las Vegas), New Mexico (Albuquerque), Texas (Cedar Park, Dallas, Houston, Rockwall, and Southlake) and Wisconsin (Pewaukee).

Trinity Hunt Partners is a growth-oriented middle market private equity firm based in Dallas, Texas.

