CITY Holder: Launch Of The Season’S Most Anticipated Game On Telegram

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Berlin, Germany, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tired of Hamster Kombat and ready to move to something more exciting, like building a city? On August 1, a groundbreaking new mini-game in the Build-To-Earn genre - CITY Holder - was officially launched on Telegram. This project has the potential to become a new hit among fans of clicker games and play-to-earn enthusiasts.









CITY Holder has garnered the attention of over 4.2 million players during its development phase, 3.7 million in the last 30 days alone. Users have registered and laid the foundations of their future metropolises.

In CITY Holder, players will take on the role of mayor, building and developing their own virtual city: purchasing and upgrading homes, erecting skyscrapers, launching factories, and creating parks and recreational areas. Players can attract new residents and compete for the title of the best city with players worldwide.

The spark in the CITY Holder game originates from a unique mixup of game mechanics and a fusion of genres:

The uniqueness of CITY Holder lies in its combination of several game mechanics and genres:

Urban Planner: This popular genre allows players to manage the development and functioning of a virtual city. CITY Holder incorporates the best mechanics of this genre, including economic planning, development strategy, and population management.

Instant Gratification: Featuring simple yet addictive gameplay in the style of NotCoin and Hamster Kombat, CITY Holder is perfect for short play sessions with visible rewards from simple actions.

Engaging Narratives: Players will have access to multiple scenarios and various mini-games, with new content continually added. This element keeps players engaged and active over the long term. Watch out for Tap'Zilla, a monster that can wreak havoc in your city, requiring friends and quick reflexes to defeat.

Competitive Edge: Essential for modern games, this feature allows players to compare their progress with others and feel a sense of accomplishment. CITY Holder includes rankings and leagues for this purpose.

The key feature of CITY Holder is its earning potential: the game's creators plan to release the $CITY token, while active players can participate in an airdrop and earn $CITY as a reward for their achievements.

The project team plans to list the token on major crypto exchanges, with negotiations already underway, opening new earning and investment opportunities for players.

Developed by a team of professionals, including veterans from major crypto projects and Riot Games devs, CITY Holder promises high-quality gameplay and continuous development to the admirers of the genre. The project has already gained support from influencers and industry leaders, underscoring its high potential.

Commenting on the official game release, Vyacheslav Semenchuk, co-founder of the project, stated:

"Mini-games on Telegram are booming and new formidable players are joining the stage. The market is transitioning from amateur teams of enthusiasts to gaming products created by the renowned, seasoned teams, leading to significant industry growth.

City Holder is gaining some impressive traction because this transition to the mature, well-rounded gaming products on Telegram is much anticipated and welcomed by the market, currently rather short of gaming options and mechanics. We hope to introduce the fans to such an alternative."

The development team aims to reach an audience of 100 million players within the next three months. Early adopters will be among the pioneers to enjoy the unique early bird benefits and earning mechanics.

Join the CITY Holder community on Telegram to stay updated on all the latest news and important announcements.

City Holder bot: t.me/cityholder

City Holder community:

City Holder website:





###

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

CONTACT: Contact info: Slava Semenchuk, CEO