The Camp Lejeune water contamination has been an ongoing issue for decades, affecting hundreds of thousands of military personnel and their families. The contamination, which occurred between 1953 and 1987, has been linked to various health issues, including cancer, birth defects, and other serious illnesses. In 2017, the Department of Veterans Affairs established a program to provide compensation to those who were affected by the contaminated water.

Veterans Recovery Network ( ) is a veterans services organization based in the U.S., founded under a VAMC innovation program, presently has branch locations in the Freely Associated States of the U.S., which serve patients in the Federated States of Micronesia, Palau, and the Marshall Islands. In addition, this organization offers health services to military veterans via telemedicine and in-person appointments with primary care physicians and health care specialists, and financial aid to local physicians who are already treating military veterans who are not covered by public insurance programs offered by the island governments. (See more news on SNPHealth.org - SNP Veterans Medical Centers & Health Systems.)

Previously in the news , VRN warned the military veterans who were considering or already applied for a claim under the PACT Act important for individuals to ensure that they are not paying their attorney a contingency fee that is above the legal limit. Their affiliate website provides a free resources and free consultation from a VSO legal advocate for individuals who want to check whether their attorney's contingency fee is within the legal limit. This is crucial as any excess fees paid to attorneys will be deducted from the settlement amount.

DOJ NOTICE TO CAMP LEJEUNE ATTORNEYS : “It is the position of the United States that the FTCA's fee cap provision and the associated fines and penalties apply to all claims made under the CLJA. Thus, contingency fee arrangements with Camp Lejeune claimants cannot exceed 20% for administrative claims or 25% for suits filed in court. Such attorney's fee caps apply to any judgment or settlement amount after any applicable offsets for health and disability benefits. See 28 U.S.C. § 2678; United States' Statement of Interest Regarding Attorneys' Fees , October 27, 2023.”

For more information on how to file a claim and eligibility requirements, go to visit the Department of Veterans Affairs website (), or contact a legal representative at any accredited VSO near you.

