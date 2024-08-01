Ignition Customer Little Fish Accounting Achieves $1M Revenue Milestone

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Little Fish Accounting achieves $1m revenue milestone

US-based firm is the latest Ignition customer to maximize revenue after implementing the platform; Ignition has generated $8b in revenue for customers to date

- Guy Pearson, Ignition Co-Founder and CEOSAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ignition, the leading revenue generation for accounting and professional services, today announced that Little Fish Accounting, a premier advisory firm for thriving entrepreneurs, has, after 6 years, reached $1m in revenue. The firm was able to transform its sales, billing and payment processes, with Ignition significantly contributing to this revenue milestone and 30% year-on-year revenue increase in 2024.Little Fish Accounting is one of 7,250+ Ignition customers globally enjoying greater profitability and efficiency. On average, businesses running on Ignition will increase their revenue by 24% in the first 12 months post implementation. This is due in-part to how they price and package their services, update their billing models, reduce their accounts receivables and remove unnecessary task repetition in the engagement process.Reflecting on the firm's journey to $1m in revenue, Keila Hill-Trawick, Founder and CEO of Little Fish Accounting, and one of Forbes' Top 200 CPAs, says:“Ignition has been a key contributor to our revenue growth, allowing us to provide a VIP experience for our clients, on top of making our lives much easier. It lets you build service packages of what you think that people will want, so you can sell them easier.“We want all of our clients to feel like VIPs, and Ignition did something that other platforms didn't – it allowed us to really play with personalization, to give you a deliverable or a guide to how our services work. For every client, I can make a video that addresses them by name, welcomes them, explains to them what they're signing up for, and that they can come to us with any questions.”Guy Pearson, Co-Founder and CEO of Ignition, says empowering service-based businesses such as Little Fish Accounting to unlock their full revenue potential is core to the company's vision.“There's nothing more amazing than seeing our customers build their dream businesses, using Ignition. Since establishing Ignition over 10 years ago, we've invested significantly in platform capabilities that bring e-commerce best practice to professional services, make it easier to tap into new revenue streams, provide a seamless client experience, and provide certainty businesses will get paid.”In the last 12 months, Ignition has released numerous features enabling professional services businesses to further accelerate revenue growth, including instant bill, price increases and proposal add ons.- Instant bill: Customers have billed nearly US $100 million via instant bill for out of scope work and ad hoc services since the feature was released in August 2023.- Price increases: Customers have increased prices by 8.2% on average when renewing client agreements with this feature, generating US $3.3 million in additional revenue since November 2023.- Proposal add-ons: Since launching this feature in June 2024, customers have already secured over half a million dollars in additional revenue simply by giving clients the option to add extra services to the proposal.To date, Ignition customers have generated over US $8 billion in revenue in total using the platform. To learn more about the smartest businesses running on Ignition, click here .About Ignition:Founded in 2013, Ignition is the leading revenue generation platform for accounting and professional services businesses to spark greater efficiency and profitability. Ignition automates and optimizes proposals, billing, payments and workflows in a single platform that fits seamlessly into existing technology stacks. With a vision to transform how professional services and their clients do business together, Ignition empowers 7,250 businesses to reach their revenue potential. To date, Ignition customers have engaged over 1.7 million clients and generated US $8b in revenue via the platform. Ignition's global workforce spans Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the Philippines, US and the UK. Visit ignitionapp.

