New Book Shares Six-Figure Salary Secrets & Ditches Top Tech Myth, On Virtual Shelves Now

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Six-Figure Business Analyst: How to Kickstart Your Business Analysis Career Without a Tech Degree or Experience.

Author Eno Eka

The Six-Figure Business Analyst: 12 Simple Steps to Kickstart Your Career Without a Tech Degree or Experience

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Eno Eka, an award-winning and distinguished business analyst, career coach, and educator, officially announces the release of her highly anticipated book, "The Six-Figure Business Analyst: How to Kickstart Your Business Analysis Career Without a Tech Degree or Experience."Deemed a roadmap for hungry professionals on the road to their next or first six-figure business analysis role, this practical book blends Eka's global expertise in career development with personal triumphs like breaking industry and international barriers. Readers are granted permission to redefine their career journey and reimagine their financial future. "The Six-Figure Business Analyst" is drenched with the secrets, strategies, and skills needed to make in-demand job opportunities a reality within reach.“I want to invite and empower readers to take control of their destiny, embrace endless possibilities, and pursue their tech career dreams with confidence,” says Author Eno Eka.“My ultimate goal is to inspire and guide professionals, especially those from underrepresented backgrounds, to achieve success by leveraging their existing skills and seizing opportunities in high-demand industries like business and technology.”Eka initially pursued a career in accounting, leveraging her knack for numbers. Craving something more dynamic, she knew she needed to pivot. She sought out fast-growing industries offering lucrative opportunities, and after six months of relentless effort, Eka secured a six-figure salary. Now, she has helped over 100,000 professionals across 90 countries, grossing over $1 million annually.Eka's story echoes the pages of "The Six-Figure Business Analyst," dismissing the common myth of needing a tech degree and experience to secure a six-figure corporate career. Distinguishing itself as a gateway to pivoting and fast-tracking to a high-paying job without starting from scratch, this book leaves readers with confidence in knowing that they already possess the valuable skills and experiences needed to snag hot jobs in leading industries.A limitation buster and possibility launchpad, "The Six-Figure Business Analyst" is now available and can be purchased at thesixfigurebusinessanalystbook . For more information about Eno Eka, please visit businessanalysisschool or .ABOUT ENO EKA:Eno Eka is an accomplished international keynote speaker, business analyst, and consultant based in Calgary, Alberta. Renowned for empowering professionals and immigrants to kick-start their careers, she has impacted over 100,000 professionals from 90+ countries. As the founder of the Business Analysis School and CEO of Eny Consulting Inc., Eno specializes in optimizing business performance through digital technology and education. She also teaches business analysis courses at the University of Manitoba and serves as Director of Education at the IIBA Calgary Chapter, alongside volunteering with organizations such as CRIEC and the Calgary Dream Centre. Recognized with numerous awards, including Forbes 30 under 30 nominee and Canada's Most Powerful Women: Top 100 award winner, Eno Eka continues to be a leading voice and influencer in the industry.

