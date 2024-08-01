Blackleaf Organic Vodka Secures Double Gold Medal By Singapore World Spirits Tasting Competition

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Kevin Larkai and Monté BurrowWASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Blackleaf Organic Vodka is adding to its long list of accolades with the prestigious Double Medal award at the 2024 Singapore World Spirits Tasting Competition (SWSC) by The Tasting Alliance. This recognition reaffirms Blackleaf 's commitment to excellence in crafting premium organic spirits and highlights its dedication to sustainability and quality.Blackleaf impressed judges at the SWSC, a competition known for its rigorous standards and expert panel. As one of the top three most prestigious spirits competitions in the world, alongside the New York Wine & Spirits Competition and the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, the SWSC honors only the finest products globally. The Double Gold award is a testament to the superior craftsmanship and flavor profile of Blackleaf Organic Vodka.Since its inception, Blackleaf has consistently pushed the boundaries of the spirits industry, combining innovative practices with a focus on sustainability. Co-founded by Kevin Larkai and Monté Burrow, both industry veterans with a passion for quality, Blackleaf has quickly become a standout brand in the premium vodka market."We are honored to receive the Double Gold Medal, a recognition that reflects our team's hard work and dedication," says Founders Kevin Larkai and Monté Burrow. "This award motivates us to continue delivering exceptional organic vodka to our customers."This latest award follows Blackleaf's previous successes, including Double Gold at the New York Wine & Spirits Competition and the San Francisco World Spirits Competition. Notably, Blackleaf earned the prestigious Triple Still Award for securing Double Golds at all three major competitions in a single year.With a focus on innovation, Blackleaf is not resting on its laurels. Blackleaf is currently sponsoring independent activations during the 2024 Olympic Games in partnership with Chambord Liqueur, owned by Brown-Forman, a leader in the industry and a key player in Blackleaf's continued growth.As Blackleaf prepares for the upcoming New York Wine & Spirits Competition, the anticipation of potentially achieving Platinum-level status adds excitement and promise to its journey.For more information about Blackleaf Organic Vodka and to explore our award-winning products, visit and follow @blackleafvodka on social media.

