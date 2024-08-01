Elmwood Flooring In Illinois Announces Upcoming Fall Sale And Extended Warranties

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ElmWood Flooring

ElmWood Flooring, Illinois's most recognized wood flooring remodeling company since 1976 is announcing their upcoming Fall Season Sale

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ElmWood Flooring , a trusted provider of flooring solutions company for over 48 years, is pleased to announce its annual upcoming Fall Sale.

From November through December 2024, customers can enjoy significant savings on a wide selection of flooring products and benefit from extended warranties.

ElmWood Flooring is offering discounts of up to 25 - 50% on select in-stock flooring products. The sale includes a variety of options to suit different styles and budgets, from classic hardwood to contemporary tile and high-end carpeting., ElmWood Flooring has thousands of products to pick from in the showroom locations or they can bring you in-home samples to make it easy and convenient for you not to travel if not close by.

To provide peace of mind, ElmWood Flooring is extending its warranties for the duration of the Fall Sale. All new floor sanding and refinishing will be covered by a 10-year warranty, while a 12-month unlimited labor warranty will be offered on all installations of any flooring products bought and installed by ElmWood and their crews.

“We are Excited to offer our customers exceptional value this Upcoming Fall season 2024,”

- said John, Manager at ElmWood Flooring.

“With our extensive product selection, expert craftsmanship, and commitment to customer satisfaction,

we are confident that we can help homeowners create the perfect space.”

ElmWood Flooring has a proven track record of delivering high-quality flooring solutions and exceptional customer service. The company is committed to using only the finest materials and employing skilled craftsmen to ensure that every project meets the highest standards.

call (773) 209-7499 Today for a Free Phone quote

or You can set up an in-home or business Appointment with one of their professional estimators to come out to your home or office.

About ElmWood Flooring, Inc.

Founded in 1976, ElmWood Flooring is a leading provider of flooring and remodeling solutions in Illinois. With a strong focus on customer satisfaction and quality craftsmanship, the company offers a wide range of flooring options to meet the needs of every homeowner.

Contact Information:

Visit the website

E. ...

Phone no: (773)209-7499.

Darren D

ElmWood Flooring, Inc.

+1 773-209-7499

email us here

