Sustainable Innovation To Create A Better Circle Eastman

At Eastman, sustainability is no longer an option. It's a must.

We are working nonstop to create a better planet. Find out how:

We take pride in creating quality materials that consumers are confident using. For over a century, we have put our best foot forward to meet demands and exceed the expectations of customers worldwide.

But with the threat of climate change, we knew we had to do more.

With decades of expertise, we have the responsibility of solving the plastic waste crisis. We are giving new life to plastic waste to create an endless loop of new products that can be used over and over again.

As a result, we can decrease the carbon footprint by 20%–30% compared to using raw fossil feedstock while diverting plastic waste from polluting our ecosystems. By 2030, we are committed to recycling over 50 million pounds of plastic waste.

Our commitment doesn't stop there. We are actively working and partnering with other companies to face this plastic waste crisis and create a more sustainable life for everyone - together.

At Eastman, we have a vision for“A Better Circle” - in other words, a better planet for all.

