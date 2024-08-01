Saint-Gobain Canada Partners With Women Building Futures To Open Pathways For Women In Trade Careers

(MENAFN- 3BL) Saint-Gobain, a global leader in sustainable building materials, today reaffirmed its commitment to advancing gender diversity and empowerment within the through a partnership with Women Building Futures , a non-profit organization based in Alberta that fosters economic security for women facing barriers to entry in a workforce where they are traditionally under-represented.

This partnership, which includes an initial monetary donation and a commitment to support Women Building Futures' such as its training programs and coaching, comes as Saint-Gobain continues its Build Change corporate philanthropy program, with a goal to support and build a new generation of sustainable construction professionals across the globe. By fostering and creating a more inclusive atmosphere in manufacturing and the trades, Women Building Futures is helping to create a diverse pool of talent in the industry.

“Women Building Futures work to remove barriers for women in industries where they are traditionally under-represented, like construction, is vital to creating the workforce of tomorrow, while ensuring everyone has an opportunity to succeed,” said Julie Bonamy, CEO of Saint-Gobain Canada.“At Saint-Gobain, we are proud to support this incredible organization and are excited to get started to build change in our community and our industry.”

“At Women Building Futures, we recognize the need to remove barriers for women and gender-diverse individuals so they can enter into these life-changing careers that improve their economic security. We are honoured to partner with Saint-Gobain Canada on this important work to help us provide women with the skills, knowledge, confidence and connections they need to start their new careers,” said Carol Moen, president and CEO of Women Building Futures.

Women Building Futures' industry-recognized training programs provide students with the introductory skills and certifications they need to begin a new career. Based in Alberta, with recent expansion into Ontario and Saskatchewan, Women Building Futures surrounds women with the support they need to succeed by offering success coaching, affordable housing options, and financial aid, as well as ongoing career services to alumni.

This exciting partnership comes as Saint-Gobain continues its commitment to growth and sustainability in Canada. Saint-Gobain Canada, along with its subsidiaries CertainTeed Canada and Kaycan Building Products continue to be national partners of Habitat for Humanity Canada , with a mission to build affordable housing in communities across the country, including First Nations. In June, the company completed its third major acquisition in Canada in the last two years with its acquisition of The Bailey Group of Companies, a leading Canadian manufacturer of commercial metal framing and building solutions. In addition, work is currently underway to upgrade equipment at CertainTeed Canada's gypsum wallboard plant outside of Montreal, which will transition the plant away from fossil fuels to being powered by hydro-electricity, creating North America's first and the world's largest zero carbon production drywall plant (Scopes 1 and 2 emissions).

With over 145 manufacturing locations in Canada and the United States, every current and future member of the company's team plays a vital role in meeting its purpose- Making the World a Better Home. A current list of job openings at all Saint-Gobain locations, including in Canada, can be found on the company's careers website .

About Women Building Futures

Women Building Futures (WBF) is a non-profit organization that offers programs and support services to help unemployed and underemployed women explore and connect to careers that pay above a living wage. Our employment training programs provide the introductory skills to begin a new career in areas where women have been historically under-represented. Since 1998, WBF has supported thousands of women with the critical skills needed to enter the construction trades, driving and operating industries.

Learn more at



Nearly 3,000 grads in more than 25 years of operation

In 2022-23 year:



18 programs delivered in Alberta and Saskatchewan



533 – the number of times women accessed coaching and readiness services



188 program graduates



38 per cent of grads were previously unemployed (the rest were largely underemployed) and 35 per cent had dependents or children. 87 per cent of grads were employed in fields related to their training within six months of graduating

About Saint-Gobain

Worldwide leader in light and sustainable construction, Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures and distributes materials and services for the construction and industrial markets. Its integrated solutions for the renovation of public and private buildings, light construction and the decarbonization of construction and industry are developed through a continuous innovation process and provide sustainability and performance. The Group's commitment is guided by its purpose,“MAKING THE WORLD A BETTER HOME”.

€47.9 billion in sales in 2023

160,000 employees, locations in 76 countries

Committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050