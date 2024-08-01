Hyperquake Launches Integrated, Extended Sustainability Practice, Adds Chief Sustainability Officer Thomas Federl To Lead

To lead this area, Hyperquake has hired Thomas Federl as its Chief Sustainability Officer. Over the past several years, Federl engaged Hyperquake to help conceive and develop his foundational efforts for both Calavo Growers and Castellini Group. The success of those campaigns, which primarily focused on mission-essential activities including environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues, set the course for today's groundbreaking launch.

"In my roles as head of communications and marketing for several global companies, Hyperquake was one of many agencies I contracted to help orchestrate and maximize all the extremely complex business matters related to sustainability," Federl began. "Simply put, in every engagement, Hyperquake over-delivered on expectations.

"Given Hyperquake's sustained growth – and its ever-expanding expertise and success building ambitious brands and experiences – this new offering is our next logical chapter," Federl continued. "We are taking the term 'sustainability' quite literally, as in, 'How healthy is the business in all aspects of its operations to provide the best conditions for longevity?' In that context, defining a company's take on sustainability is a mission-critical first step in achieving profitability, and in building long-term success. We are ready to help our clients improve their business metrics, increase their relevance, and where it makes sense, secure vital new roles in a world that is changing faster than ever."

As confirmed by Hyperquake's CEO Colin Crotty, under Federl's vision and direction, the firm has forged a proprietary approach to helping companies holistically develop their "sustainability" strategy. By his account, even before taking on matters related to ESG, it focuses squarely on bottom lines.

"In partnership with our sibling management consultancy Several Thousand Alliance (STA), Hyperquake is uniquely positioned in its ability to support companies and brands in building bespoke sustainability strategies that address foundational business imperatives as well as ESG and climate impact," he said.

With its full slate of graduated service offerings that systematically move from assessments into strategy development and on into guided action, Hyperquake's expertise simplifies the process of intelligently addressing the complexities of this realm.

"Starting now," Crotty continued, "Thomas and our Sustainability team members are here to help future-proof our clients' businesses. Identifying and providing solutions to any and all people, product and process challenges, our goal is to get our clients' businesses running on all cylinders, so that together, we can make the world a better place."

