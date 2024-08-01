Bill Of Rights Institute Announces Smartpass As Sponsor Of National Civics Teacher Of The Year Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Peter Luba, Co-Founder and CEO, SmartPassARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Bill of Rights Institute will soon name its National Civics Teacher of the Year for the 2024-2025 school year.SmartPass, a leading provider of digital hall pass technology used by thousands of schools nationwide to increase student accountability and foster better outcomes, is joining BRI's efforts as a sponsor for this year's contest.“At SmartPass, our mission has always been to improve the lives of teachers and the classroom experience for our nation's students,” said Peter Luba, Co-Founder and CEO of SmartPass.“We are excited to partner with the Bill of Rights Institute to celebrate America's outstanding civics teachers and the life-changing work they do in the classroom every day.”The Bill of Rights Institute's National Civics Teacher of the Year Award is designed to recognize outstanding civics teachers and their roles in equipping students to live the ideals of a free and just society.Ten finalists for the National Civics Teacher of the Year Award will be announced in August, with the winner named on Constitution Day, September 17, 2024. Last year's winner was John Quesenberry, a veteran civics teacher at Woodrow Wilson High School in Beckley, WV.Bill of Rights Institute President and CEO David Bobb said education-focused companies like SmartPass can play a key role in helping to highlight and honor the work of America's civics teachers.“Civics teachers are essential for helping our young people become informed, engaged citizens, educated on the rights, responsibilities, and principles that sustain our nation,” Bobb said.“We are pleased to work alongside SmartPass in a shared effort to make sure America's outstanding civics teachers get the recognition and support they deserve.”The Bill of Rights Institute is a national nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that teaches civics and history through market-leading curricula and educational programs for teachers and students. To learn more about Bill of Rights Institute programs and resources, visit .Supporting over 2,000 K–12 schools nationwide, SmartPass is a digital hall pass + student accountability solution that replaces traditional hall passes to foster better student outcomes. SmartPass empowers educators and students, minimizes classroom disruptions, maximizes instructional time, and makes student management easier and less stressful. Learn more at .

