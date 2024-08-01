Gravity Haus Celebrates Culinary Excellence With Multiple Opentable Diners' Choice Awards And Exciting New Restaurant Openings

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DENVER, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gravity Haus , the innovative lifestyle revolutionizing the outdoor adventure experience, is thrilled to announce that its exceptional food and beverage program has garnered significant recognition, with several of its restaurants receiving prestigious OpenTable Diners' Choice Awards.

Award-Winning Dining Experiences

Diners' Choice 2024

The OpenTable Diners' Choice Awards

recognize the very best in hospitality, and Gravity Haus is proud to see Stella, Cabin Juice, Slope Room, and Wild Pine earn top marks from discerning diners. These accolades highlight Gravity Haus's commitment to exceptional food and beverage experiences. With innovative menus and locally sourced ingredients, Gravity Haus offers warm and curated dining in some of the country's most unique and beautiful outdoor destinations, perfectly complementing guests' invigorating adventures.

At the heart of this success is Jason Brumm, Corporate Executive Chef. Local to Vail, CO, Brumm's creativity shines through every restaurant, blending culinary innovation with local roots and culture.



Stella (Truckee-Tahoe, CA): Known for its fresh California cuisine, Stella offers a dynamic menu that emphasizes locally sourced ingredients and innovative flavors.

Cabin Juice (Breckenridge, CO): This cozy eatery captures the essence of mountain dining with hearty, comfort-driven dishes perfect for adventurers seeking a warm, satisfying meal.

Slope Room (Vail, CO): A favorite among both locals and visitors, Slope Room excels in delivering a sophisticated dining experience with a menu that showcases seasonal ingredients and bold flavors.

Wild Pine (Jackson Hole, WY): Located in the epicenter of outdoor recreation, Wild Pine combines rustic charm with refined culinary techniques, creating a unique dining destination that reflects the spirit of the region. "Each of our restaurants has its own unique personality and culture, shaped by the diverse communities we serve," says Jason Brumm, Corporate Executive Chef. "It's the local talent on our culinary teams and their deep connection to these communities that make our restaurants truly special. Their dedication and hard work bring authenticity and heart to everything we do. I'm continually inspired by the incredible service they provide every day."

Expanding Culinary Horizons

Over the past 12 months, Gravity Haus has expanded its culinary footprint with the opening of four new restaurants, each bringing its own unique flair and flavor to the Gravity Haus family.



The Boat Tow (Aspen, CO): Bringing a contemporary twist to traditional ski-town culture and a unique après-all-day offering, The Boat Tow is a must-visit for food enthusiasts seeking a memorable dining experience and a sense of community. Since opening its doors in December of 2023, The Boat Tow team has been awarded 'Best Aspen Bartender,' in the Ajax Awards ,

and its sister location, Unravel Aspen, has been named 'Best Coffee Shop' in Aspen Magazine, Modern Luxury .

Terrain Taco (Winter Park, CO): Offering a fresh take on Mexican cuisine, Terrain Taco has quickly become a go-to spot for delicious tacos and vibrant, authentic dishes.

Wild Pine (Jackson Hole, WY): Adding to its accolades, Wild Pine continues to impress with its dedication to quality and regional inspiration. White Rabbit Tavern

(Steamboat Springs, CO): This charming tavern offers a relaxed atmosphere and a menu of hearty, classic dishes. Their Nashville hot chicken sandwich, recently featured in the Steamboat Pilot , showcases White Rabbit Tavern's commitment to exciting new slopeside offerings.

"We're honored by this recognition which reflects our dedication to crafting meaningful culinary experiences," says Jim Deters, CEO of Gravity Haus. "We believe that our relationship with food-how it nourishes our bodies, enriches our lives, and fosters connections within our community-is a vital part of the human experience and a key element in living our best lives."

As Gravity Haus expands into new destinations, the company looks forward to offering more culinary offerings in local communities that emulate the essence of the Gravity Haus Food and Beverage program and the mission of enabling modern adventure for all.

About Gravity Haus

Gravity Haus is not just a place to stay; it's a vibrant community for the modern adventurer. By combining thoughtfully designed accommodations, shared workspaces, premium fitness facilities, and outstanding food and beverage options, Gravity Haus seamlessly blends work, play, and adventure. It inspires a life well-lived through unforgettable experiences and exceptional hospitality. Their inclusive membership program provides exceptional value, offering members access to unique experiences, exclusive perks, and a supportive community that shares a passion for adventure and well-being.

