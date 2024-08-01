KOHLER CO. NAMES MEGAN BELCHER CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER & CORPORATE SECRETARY

Belcher will be a key strategic member of the Kohler Leadership Team reporting to Chair and CEO David Kohler. She will oversee all global legal, compliance, assurance and advisory, and security matters, including maintaining best practices in these areas.

Belcher brings more than 20 years of experience across multiple industries, including manufacturing, consumer goods, and food and agriculture. Prior to joining Kohler, Belcher served as the Senior Vice President – Chief Legal & External Affairs Officer, Corporate Secretary at Scoular, a privately held global agribusiness company. In her role at Scoular, Belcher led the legal, compliance, and other corporate functions. Prior to Scoular, she was Vice President & Chief Counsel – Employment Law and Compliance for Conagra Brands.

"We are thrilled to welcome Megan and her family to Kohler and look forward to the expertise and diversity of experience she will provide to our leadership team and this organization," said David Kohler. "Megan is a proven, trusted advisor to C-suite and board executives with deep experience in cross-functional leadership of global legal and compliance teams, M&A, and change management. She brings a skillful acumen in fostering inter-team collaboration including successful organizational design, culture building, and mentoring."

"I am honored to join Kohler and its inclusive culture to support such an innovative lifestyle brand that so many consumers around the globe aspire to have in their homes," said Belcher. "I have deep experience working with private, family-led companies, as well as broad industry experience in the consumer goods space, and am eager to contribute to Kohler's continued growth as an inspiring leader and role model for our associates and stakeholders."

Belcher holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the University of Missouri and a Juris Doctor from Boston College Law School.

About Kohler Co.

For more than 150 years, Kohler Co. has been a global leader in bold design and innovation, dedicated to helping people live gracious, healthy, and sustainable lives through its kitchen and bath products; luxury cabinetry, tile, and lighting; wellness products and services; and luxury hospitality experiences and major championship golf. Privately held

Kohler Co.

was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin. The company also develops sustainable living solutions to enhance the quality of life for current and future generations. Its Innovation for Good platform addresses pressing issues, such as clean water and safe sanitation, with breakthrough products and services for underserved communities. David Kohler serves as Chair and CEO and represents the fourth generation of Kohler family leadership, please visit kohlercompany .