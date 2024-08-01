Take ACTION For Psoriatic Disease During Psoriasis Action Month

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) NPF unites the psoriatic community while raising critical funds.

ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- August is Psoriasis Action Month , and the National Psoriasis Foundation (NPF) has launched the annual Take ACTION for Psoriatic Disease movement to educate, inspire, and make meaningful connects with the community impacted by psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis (PsA). Participants join the NPF community and take action by raising critical funds – individually or in teams – to support the mission to drive efforts to cure psoriatic disease and improve the lives of all those affected.“We are very excited to be in the midst of our 2024 Take ACTION season,” said Leah M. Howard, J.D., President and CEO of NPF.“I'm still fueled by the remarkable stories of our community and the great energy at Take ACTION Fests across the country last year, and this year we are already seeing some incredibly impactful fundraising on behalf of all those who live with psoriasis or PsA. I'm thrilled any time we get to come together as a community, and with Take ACTION, we get to do that while making a meaningful difference.”PARTICIPATERegistration is now open. Sign up to participate and join NPF in your community for a Take ACTION-Fest finale that puts the FUN in FUNdraising – featuring food, vendor booths, compelling programs, and inspiring speakers.FUNDRAISETop fundraisers receive special recognition at Take ACTION-Fests and on NPF social media channels.Donations can be made today.INSPIREBy taking action together, we move this community closer to a cure while uniting people who truly understand each other. The stories of this community serve to inspire millions.CONNECTThrough the Take ACTION for Psoriatic Disease movement, participants are met with several opportunities to make meaningful connection in the local and national community of people impacted by psoriasis or PsA.“I really want people to have fun while they're out there raising the funds that are critical to the success of NPF's mission,” said Breanna Baer, Vice President of Field Development and Operations for NPF.“Our fundraisers are essential to our mission. We are here to support them while they are out there raising the funds to support our work.”Throughout Psoriasis Action Month and the fall season, participants and donors can Take ACTION for Psoriatic Disease by registering or making a gift.About the National Psoriasis FoundationServing the community of people impacted by psoriatic disease for more than 55 years with support, advocacy, research, and education, the National Psoriasis Foundation is the leading nonprofit representing individuals with psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis. The mission of NPF is to drive efforts to cure psoriatic disease and improve the lives of more than 8 million individuals in the United States affected by this chronic immune-mediated disease. Learn more at psoriasis.

