NEW DOCU-SERIES IN THE WORKS, CHRONICLING THE RISE AND FALL OF GRAMMY-WINNING RAPPER/ACTOR COOLIO

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A new docu-series, titled“The Fantastic Voyage,” is in the works, chronicling the humble beginnings of Grammy-winning and multi-platinum recording artist Coolio to superstardom and his eventual death.

Tyme Johnson of Tyme Productions has been tapped as director to helm the project, "The Fantastic Voyage," chronicling the humble beginnings of Grammy-winning rapper and multi-platinum recording artist Coolio to superstardom and his eventual death.

A new docu-series about Grammy-winning rapper and multi-platinum recording artist Coolio is in the works, chronicling his life, superstardom and death.

- Tyme Johnson, directorLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On what would have been the 61st birthday of Grammy-winning rapper and multi-platinum recording artist Coolio , producers are excited to announce that a new docu-series, titled“The Fantastic Voyage ,” is in the works, chronicling the rapper's humble beginnings to superstardom and his eventual death. Tyme Johnson of Tyme Productions has been tapped to helm the project as director and Coolio's producer, longtime manager and childhood friend Clyde“Spoon” Colen, will serve as executive producer along with his cousin, Jacquie“Jac” Taliaferro, as producer. The producers are currently filming and offering partnering opportunities with the docu-series as they tell the story of the good, the bad, the love, the pain, as well as the rise and fall of a star.Artis L. Ivey Jr., known by his stage name, Coolio, was raised in Compton, Calif, and one of the prominent West Coast rappers responsible for bringing the music genre of rap into the mainstream. He is known for his Grammy-winning, platinum hit“Gangsta's Paradise,” featured on the soundtrack of the“Dangerous Minds” movie, starring Oscar-winning actress Michelle Pfeiffer. Sampled from Stevie Wonder's 1976 song,“Pastime Paradise,” Coolio nabbed a Grammy for Best Rap Solo Performance and Best Rap Video for the music video at the MTV Video Awards in 1996. It was a global sensation and Coolio's biggest hit, reaching #1 on Billboard in the United States as well as other countries around the world. Two years ago, the music video reach more than one billion views on YouTube. Throughout his career, Coolio released nine albums, featuring such hits as“Fantastic Voyage,”“1, 2, 3, 4 Sumpin' New,”“Too Hot,” and“C U When U Get There.” On September 28, 2022, Coolio died of a fetynal drug overdose at the age of 59.With last year's celebration of hip hop music's 50th anniversary, the producers feel it's the perfect time to take audience on a“fantastic voyage,” sharing Coolio's life story through the eyes of his family, friends, emcees, artists, actors, music executives and industry influencers.“Coolio's music career was meant to be a launching pad for the great West Coast takeover of rap music,” said Johnson.“Ironically, his hit single, 'Gangsta's Paradise' started the decline of Coolio, both personally and professionally.”From growing up in Compton; run-ins with the law; adopting the stage name of Coolio Iglesias; his big break in the music industry; the“Gangsta's Paradise” phenomenon as well as drug abuse and his complicated personal life, the docu-series will offer viewers no-holds barred look at the artist's life. The five-episode docu-series will show that while he was riding high in the mid 90s because of a successful music career, it was also the beginning of the end for a shining light that would eventually dim much too quickly.For a first look at“The Fantastic Voyage,” check out the trailer at TymeProduction or YouTube at .To view Coolio's video of“Gangsta's Paradise,” visitMEET THE PRODUCERSCLYDE“SPOON” COLEN, executive producerBorn and raised in a Compton, Calif., Clyde“Spoon” Colen grew up in the Mona Park neighborhood. As a teen, he could be seen hanging out on 119th Street with his childhood friend – Coolio, raised like a brother -- where they lived at his grandmother's home and started thinking about forming a rap group while performing as street djs. In 1979, Colen and Coolio formed one of the first hip hop rap groups on the West Coast called the Sound Master Crew, releasing such singles as“High School Freak” and“What Cha Gonna Do.” Colen and Coolio performed together in various rap groups before Coolio went solo. Colen eventually became Coolio's manager and produced tracks on his debut album“It Takes a Thief.” The duo formed a management company, called Crowbar Management and signed various R & B and rap acts. Colen also served as producer on Coolio's television show,“Coolio's Rules,” which aired on Oxygen in 2008. Colen is now the founder of Platinum Spoon with a focus on producing film and television projects.TYME JOHNSON, directorBorn in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania, Tyme Johnson migrated as a teen to Los Angeles with her family, and eventually settled in the San Fernando Valley before moving to Long Beach, Calif. Johnson is a singer, writer, producer and director. She began her career in the entertainment industry as a singer, performing professionally in nightclubs, and special events. Eventually, she made the move to New York City, combining her business savvy with her creative talent. She has co-written various movie scripts. Johnson also completed the screenplay for the dark comedy, THE OTHER FOOT, a powerful alternate reality drama about how Black America finally gets what they have been denied for centuries and how white America must immediately pay reparations or get locked up when the shoe is on“the other foot.”JACQUIE“JAC” TALIAFERRO, producerA native of San Francisco, Jacquie“Jac” Taliaferro is a filmmaker, an entertainment and sports journalist and on-air host. He graduated with a bachelor's degree from California State University, Long Beach (CSULB), studying both broadcast journalism and film. Initially a journalism major, he switched his major to film after hearing it was the alma mater of award-winning director Steven A. Spielberg. Upon graduation, he used his filmmaking skills to direct music videos with artists like Digital Underground, Tupac, AYO and MC Hammer – just to name a few. His film, "World Beat,'' about the film industry screened at FESPOCO in Africa, the San Francisco Black Film Festival (SFBFF) and the Jamaican Film Festival, founded by Emmy-winning actress Sheryl Lee Ralph. In 2000, Taliaferro founded the global digital media company, LaHitz Media, combining his interest in film, journalism and sports. In addition to curating special events, LaHitz Media covers national and international film festivals, reviewing new movies and documentaries from BIPOC filmmakers, offering commentary on Black culture.

Wyllisa R Bennett

wrb public relations

+1 310-889-0159

email us here

The Fantastic Voyage