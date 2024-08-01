Advisors Excel Names Tony Compton President Of Annuity Marketing

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)





Advisors Excel





Tony Compton

TOPEKA, Kan., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Advisors Excel announced that Tony Compton has been named President of Annuity Marketing. In his new role, Compton will lead efforts to drive growth and profitability for Advisors Excel's Annuity division.

With extensive leadership experience spanning multiple decades, Compton most recently served as Senior Vice President at MassMutual Ascend, where he oversaw the broker dealer and Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) business and third-party Registered index-linked Annuity (RILA) distribution.

"Tony's impressive track record of collaborating with both broker dealers and RIAs, in addition to integrating financial technology into the annuity space, makes him uniquely qualified to lead Advisors Excel's Annuity division," said David Callanan, Co-Founder of Advisors Excel. "His deep understanding of the industry and strong relationships with key stakeholders will be invaluable as we continue to enhance our offerings for financial advisors and their clients."

"I've always enjoyed learning new aspects of the business," said Compton.

"Working at a marketing organization, then an insurance company, and now again at a marketing organization has prepared me to assist AE on its journey of excellence. I'm excited to join the team

and continue building a top-tier annuity platform for our producers and their clients."

Compton graduated from Washburn University in Topeka, Kansas, in 2000 with a degree in Physical Education emphasizing athletic training. He was also a member of the basketball team. Compton lives in Topeka with his wife, Beth, their two children, Kennedy and Carter, and their golden doodle, Oliver.

For more information about Advisors Excel and its leadership team, please visit .

About Advisors Excel:

Advisors Excel , founded in 2005, has redefined a marketing organization's role in supporting independent financial advisors. Its growth has been unparalleled in the industry and is achieved by working with a smaller group of select advisors. With a focus on making good advisors great business owners, Advisors Excel has revolutionized how financial professionals build and operate their businesses.



In 2023, more than 500 advisors working with Advisors Excel did $16.5 billion in annuity, Medicare, and life insurance production. Its affiliated Registered Investment Advisory Firm, AE Wealth Management , currently manages $25.1 billion and has been named one of the fastest-growing RIAs in the country.

For more information:

Tracey Stratton, Advisors Excel – 866.363.9595

[email protected]

SOURCE Advisors Excel