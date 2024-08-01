Hagerty Announces Former Amazon Executive Sean Mcmullan As Senior Vice President Of Digital Marketplace And Valuation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TRAVERSE CITY,

Mich., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagerty, Inc., (NYSE: HGTY ) an automotive enthusiast brand and leading specialty vehicle insurance provider, has named Sean McMullan, veteran and intrapreneur, as its new Senior Vice President of Digital Marketplace and Valuation, effective August 26, 2024.

In this newly created role,

McMullan's focus will be driving the profitable growth of Hagerty's Digital Marketplace business - the most trusted platform for members, car enthusiasts and dealers to buy and sell collectible cars online - while further enhancing and integrating Hagerty's digital product offerings for members, including the widely popular Hagerty Valuation Tool.



"We are excited to welcome Sean to Hagerty, as he brings an innovative and entrepreneurial mindset to the team," said McKeel Hagerty, CEO and Chairman of Hagerty. "His deep experience in digital marketplaces and e-commerce will help us scale these critical elements of our business and drive future growth and profitability, resulting in an enjoyable buying and selling experience for auto enthusiasts."

Prior to joining Hagerty, McMullan spent nearly two decades at Amazon in various leadership roles in the United States and abroad. Most recently he served as Director of Artist Services for Amazon Music where he launched the Amazon Music for Artists app, spearheaded their entry into the livestreaming space and built their artist merchandise business by partnering with some of the biggest names in music. Prior to this role, he led Amazon Music's international expansion into 50 countries and launched Amazon Fresh in the United Kingdom and Germany. He spent the first phase of his career building digital retail businesses and products, including overseeing the Toys category in the U.S.

"Joining Hagerty is a dream job for me, given my personal passion for cars. Not only is Hagerty a leader in the collectible car market, but their digital marketplace also represents one of the company's biggest growth opportunities," McMullan said. "Additionally, Hagerty's creative approach to engaging members and enthusiasts resonates with me deeply."

About Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE: HGTY )

Hagerty is an automotive enthusiast brand committed to saving driving and to fueling car culture for future generations. The company is a leading provider of specialty vehicle insurance, expert car valuation data and insights, live and digital car auction services, immersive events and automotive entertainment custom made for the 67 million Americans who self-describe as car enthusiasts. Hagerty also operates in Canada and the U.K. and is home to Hagerty Drivers Club, a community of over 830,000 who can't get enough of cars. For more information, please visit



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect our current intentions, expectations, or beliefs regarding the business. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and may be outside of our control. Some of the factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by our forward-looking statements include: (i) our ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the subject of this press release; (ii) our ability to compete effectively within our industry and attract and retain members; and (iii) the other risks and uncertainties listed in our Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 24, 2022. This press release should be read in conjunction with the information included in our other press releases, reports, and other filings with the SEC. Understanding the information contained in those filings is important in order to fully understand our reported financial results and our business outlook for future periods. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as required by law.

