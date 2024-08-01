PLANET FITNESS AWARDS $250,000 IN SCHOLARSHIPS TO 50 BOYS & GIRLS CLUBS OF AMERICA TEENS IN SUPPORT OF ITS JUDGEMENT FREE GENERATION® INITIATIVE

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Company continues annual scholarships for America's youth who give back to local communities and promote kindness and belonging

Ismail B. and LaMyah W. from Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis – Teen Center of Excellence receive national scholarships

Planet , one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers with more members than any other fitness brand, today announced it has awarded Ismail B. and LaMyah W. from St. Louis its annual Judgement Free Generation®

scholarship, which awards teens for their unwavering commitment to fostering inclusion, acceptance and kindness in their communities. Scholarships were awarded to 50 members of Boys & Girls Clubs across the U.S., in the amount of $5,000 per recipient, with more than half (52 percent) representing first-generation college students.

Planet Fitness, a long-standing partner to Boys & Girls Clubs of America, has awarded $250,000 in scholarships this year. Since 2017, Planet Fitness has awarded more than $1.4 million in scholarships to 280 teens across the country. Unlike most scholarships that recognize academic or athletic achievement, the Judgement Free Generation® scholarship program was created to award the many high school teens whose words and actions consistently champion kindness, acceptance and inclusion, attributes that Planet Fitness and Boys & Girls Clubs of America mutually support and celebrate. Through a multi-tiered review process, scholarship recipients were selected based on multiple criteria including a personal essay, staff recommendation and video submission. Each piece of the submission helped showcase how participants actively advocate for kindness and acceptance through the demonstration of Judgement Free values.

During opening remarks at the Summit for America's Youth this month, Boys & Girls Clubs of America's premier youth advocacy event in Washington, D.C., Planet Fitness held an on-stage celebration moment to congratulate the 2024 scholarship winners on their accomplishments. Teens also received customized swag and a celebratory video message featuring celebrities, such as Actress Gail Bean, Planet Fitness team members, and Boys & Girls Clubs of America staff.

Both Ismail B. and LaMyah W. are shining examples of students who give back to our local community and promote kindness and belonging. In Ismail B.'s

winning submission, he shares the importance of advocating for others and, "making sure that everyone has their own safe space.".

"Our ongoing partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America is just one of the ways we support younger generations and their dedication to promoting kindness and belonging," said McCall Gosselin, Planet Fitness' Chief Corporate Affairs Officer. "As Home of the Judgement Free Zone®, we are proud to continue uplifting teens who are making a positive impact in our world."

"We are thrilled to partner with Planet Fitness to empower these young changemakers who are demonstrating kindness in their communities," said Chad Hartman, national vice president of corporate partnerships and engagement at Boys & Girls Clubs of America. "This support will not only catalyze their continued impact as they embark on the next chapter but will also inspire a new generation of youth to create positive change."

Since joining forces in 2016, together with its franchisees, members and partners, Planet Fitness has donated more than $9.5 million to support pro-kindness initiatives. The Company has pioneered the funding for unique social-emotional skills development programs for professionals of Boys & Girls Clubs of America under this initiative. These programs are grounded in a trauma-informed methodology recognizing the effects of traumatic experiences on young people while offering avenues for personal growth and development. The Company has also participated in volunteering activities and has established Mini Judgement Free Zones® in select Boys & Girls Clubs across the nation.

Learn more about Planet Fitness' efforts to enhance the communities where people live, work and workout through PF Purpose .

