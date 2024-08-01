(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Annual tradition of celebrating everyday heroes in the classroom includes teachers and all school staff

WAWA, Pa., Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wawa, Inc., is thrilled to announce its“Cheers to Classrooms” initiative that toasts teachers and school staff with free any size hot coffee and fountain beverage from Monday, August 5 through Sunday, August 18 .

To redeem the offer, teachers and school staff simply need to inform the associate at the register that they are a member of a local school system. The offer is valid in-store only, not on the Wawa App and delivery services.

“As everyday heroes of the classroom return back to school, we're delighted to toast a new year by providing free coffee and beverages to teachers and school staff for the first two weeks of August,” said Robert Yeatts, Senior Director of Store Operations, Wawa.“We hope this small gesture shows our deep appreciation for everything educators and school staff do for children in the community.”

Wawa will launch its Cheers to Classrooms initiative in its Mid-Atlantic operating area of PA, NJ, DE, MD, VA, NC and Washington D.C. in September 2024.









About Wawa, Inc.

Wawa, Inc., a privately held company, began in 1803 as an iron foundry in New Jersey. Toward the end of the 19th Century, owner George Wood took an interest in dairy farming and the family began a small processing plant in Wawa, PA in 1902. The milk business was a huge success, due to its quality, cleanliness and“certified” process. As home delivery of milk declined in the early 1960s, Grahame Wood, George's grandson, opened the first Wawa Food Market in 1964 in Pennsylvania as an outlet for dairy products. Today, Wawa is your all day, every day stop for freshly prepared foods, beverages, coffee, fuel services and surcharge-free ATMs. Wawa stores are located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida, North Carolina, Alabama and Washington, D.C. with more than 1,060 locations to date. The stores offer a large fresh foodservice selection, including Wawa brands such as custom prepared hoagies, freshly-brewed coffee, hot breakfast sandwiches, hand-crafted specialty beverages, a dinner menu including burgers and pizza, an assortment of soups, sides and snacks. Forbes.com Ranks Wawa as #20 of America's Largest Private Companies, #1 in Convenience Category for America's Best Customer Service by Newsweek, one of Forbes 2023 America's Best Employers for Women and New College Grads.

CONTACT: ...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at