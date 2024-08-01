Premium And Luxury Brand Agency Team One Welcomes Zach Baze As Executive Director, Data And Effectiveness

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Skilled Insight Architect Brings Decades of Analytical Expertise to his New Role where He'll Transform Data Insights into Business Success









Zach Baze, Executive Director, Data and Effectiveness

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Team One has hired accomplished analytics leader, Zach Baze, as its Executive Director of Data and Effectiveness to unify and amplify its analytics and data sciences practices which exist within various disciplines across the agency.

Serving on the agency's Executive Leadership Team, Baze is tasked to bring elevated rigor and dialog to our clients to relentlessly measure effectiveness.

“We've hired Zach to help our clients create business value from their data systems,” said Julie Michael, Team One CEO, adding,“Data touches every aspect of our business - media, web, advertising, experiential, influencer marketing - and this role is important in connecting all aspects of our integrated business model.”

“Team One's focus on affluent consumers and premium brands was especially appealing to me when making the decision to join the organization,” said Zach Baze.“Ultimately my goal is to help Team One launch more remarkable ideas on behalf of our clients.”

Baze has experience in CRM, web, media and advertising, and prior to joining Team One, Zach served as the former Chief Intelligence Officer for the Digital Experience Group at Publicis, where he oversaw the data science, data design, analytics and research disciplines and worked to ensure that the company's data and research assets were deployed strategically to solve client business problems, including those for US Bank, Stella Artois, Charles Schwab, Unilever, Bacardi, Google, and more.

