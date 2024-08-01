(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Creative Bioarray Offers Cutting-Edge Stable Cell Line Genetic Stability Testing to Support Research

SHIRLEY, NEW YORK, USA, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Creative Bioarray, a leading provider of cell-based products and services, is pleased to announce its advanced Cell Line Characterization Services for companies and research institutes in the areas of pharmaceuticals, tissue engineering, antibody or vaccine production. These services offer comprehensive analysis to identify or determine the genetic stability of a cell line before proceeding to production or over time in culture.Cell lines play a crucial role in the production of biopharmaceuticals, and ensuring their genetic stability is essential to the success of any project. With Creative Bioarray's Cell Line Characterization Services, clients can rest assured that their cell lines are thoroughly evaluated and meet all necessary criteria for production. From Master Cell Banks (MCBs) to Working Cell Banks (WCBs), Creative Bioarray offers a range of services that can be tailored to meet each client's specific needs.“Our team of experts at Creative Bioarray understands the importance of genetic stability in cell lines, especially in the production of biopharmaceuticals,” said a spokesperson for the company.“We offer a range of characterization services, including Karyology, Barcode Analysis, STR analysis, and Stable Cell Line Genetic Stability Testing, to ensure that our clients' cell lines are rigorously tested and meet all regulatory requirements.”In addition to its state-of-the-art testing techniques, Creative Bioarray also employs highly experienced staff who can provide the fastest turnaround time in the industry. This ensures that clients receive their results quickly and can move forward with their projects without unnecessary delays.“With our Cell Line Characterization Services, clients can trust that their cell lines are in good hands,” said the spokesperson.“We have the technical expertise and experience needed to perform hundreds of studies and develop testing regimens that meet the requirements of worldwide regulatory agencies.”For pharmaceutical companies and research institutes looking to ensure the genetic stability of their cell lines, Creative Bioarray's Cell Line Characterization Services offer a comprehensive solution. With a focus on quality, accuracy, and speed, Creative Bioarray is proud to support clients in their biopharmaceutical development efforts.About Creative BioarrayCreative Bioarray is a leading provider of cell-based products and services, specializing in cell culture, cell biology, and tissue engineering. With a focus on quality and accuracy, Creative Bioarray offers a range of services to support clients in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and research industries.

Hannah Cole

Creative Bioarray

+1 631-386-8241

email us here