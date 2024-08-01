Wofford Advisors Executes Over $1 Billion Of Private Equity M&A Transactions In The Last Twelve Months

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 1, 2024 / PRNewswire / -- Wofford Advisors LLC, a top ranked strategic advisory boutique specializing in M&A transactions in the transportation, logistics and sectors of the economy, proudly announces that it has surpassed $1 billion of closed transaction value on behalf of its private equity clients during the past twelve months. This achievement reflects the firm's rapid share growth after emerging as a buyside advisor on behalf of major corporate clients, such as Ryder Systems Inc and Warehouse Services, Wofford Advisors, which was ranked as a top ten Transportation & Logistics M&A advisor in both 2022 and 2023, was formed in 2021 by Chris Wofford, former Transportation & Logistics (T&L) group head at numerous top tier investment banks, including Wells Fargo, Bank of America and Macquarie Capital.

"We couldn't be happier with how the team has been performing, particularly in a challenging M&A environment," said Chris Wofford, founder and Managing Partner of the firm. "We had immediate mind-share with major corporates when we formed the company, but now we have proven ourselves to the private equity community as well – and as a result we have a great balance of both buyside and sellside mandates."



Wofford Advisors most recently advised Astira Capital Partners, formed by senior members of Abry Partners, on its acquisition of ConData Global, H.I.G. Capital's acquisition of Ascent Global Logistics and Endeavour Capital's sale of Impact Fulfillment Services to Ryder. With a staff of over ten professionals dedicated to the T&L sector, Wofford further differentiated itself by hiring Managing Director, Ron Chang, a 32 year senior executive of UPS, who acts as the equivalent of a private equity operating partner on behalf of Wofford's clients.

About Wofford Advisors LLC

Wofford Advisors was founded by industry veteran Chris Wofford, former head of Transportation, Logistics & Supply Chain at major investment banks, including Wells Fargo, Bank of America and Macquarie Capital. Since its founding, the firm has advised on transactions valued at over $2 billion. Wofford Advisors focuses on the B2B and B2C movement of goods in the global supply chain. The firm is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Please follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contacts

Caroline Reyes

Wofford Advisors LLC

(650) 867-3420

[email protected]

Related Links





Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements and information included in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Federal Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

These forward-looking statements are based on our current plans and expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Accordingly, these forward-looking statements should be evaluated with consideration given to the many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements including those risks set forth in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for management to predict all such risk factors or to assess the impact of such risks on our business. Accordingly, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE Wofford Advisors