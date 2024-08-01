Camdenton RIII School District Enhances Safety And Efficiency With New Management Systems

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Dr. Chris Byington, Camdenton R-III School District Safety CoordinatorST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, USA, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Camdenton RIII School District is excited to announce the implementation of new management systems designed to enhance safety and streamline operations district-wide. These advancements include Visitor Management across all schools, Carline Management at Hawthorne Elementary, and the Digital HallPass system at Camdenton High School.Hawthorne Elementary will adopt a new Carline Management system, utilizing KIDaccount to optimize the dismissal process. "The dismissal process at Hawthorne will be streamlined with parent pick-up arrivals and schedule changes from the front office instantly communicated to the classroom and the option to release students directly from the classroom," said Mr. Gum, Principal at Hawthorne Elementary. "As a silent dismissal software, KIDaccount eliminates the audio/radio traffic, overhead paging, and manual processes regarding dismissal changes. We are excited to both enhance safety and security features while providing a more proficient dismissal for all parties involved. We look forward to learning how to effectively utilize this tool alongside our parents."Dr. Chris Byington, Camdenton R-III School District Safety Coordinator, stated, "We are excited about utilizing KIDaccount to continue to help ensure the safety of our students, staff, and visitors. We believe these protocols will be another significant step forward in improving our efforts to safeguard our school community."Camdenton High School will introduce the HallPass system, a digital hall pass that replaces traditional paper passes. Dr. Brett Thompson, Principal at Camdenton High School, explained, "Using digital hall passes will allow us to more effectively and consistently monitor hallway traffic during class time, which supports our goal of maintaining a safe, positive, and productive learning environment for students and staff."Keith Petty, President and CEO of KIDaccount, expressed his enthusiasm: "We are thrilled to partner with the Camdenton School District to enhance safety and efficiency. Our goal is to support schools in creating secure and streamlined environments for students, staff, and parents."The Camdenton School District is committed to continually improving the safety and effectiveness of its operations, ensuring a secure and productive environment for all.About KIDaccount:KIDaccount is a leading provider in daily school safety and dismissal security to help schools and districts improve student outcomes, enhance accountability, and streamline school operations. As a completely integrated daily school safety solution, KIDaccount's seven customizable safety modules enables schools to easily account for every student, staff, and visitor - all day, every day. Prepare, prevent, and reunify seamlessly with KIDaccount's Emergency Management & Reunification module, setting the standard for daily safety protocols while ensuring schools are well-equipped to handle emergencies effectively. With KIDaccount, schools can achieve a new level of safety assurance, making it the go-to solution for those committed to the well-being of their school community. Driven by a culture of research, development, and customer service, KIDaccount provides schools with the utmost expertise in daily safety and security. For more information on KIDaccount school safety products, please visit the company's website at or contact KIDaccount at (800) 578-1448 or via email at ....

