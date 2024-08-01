Navoba Celebrates The 2024 LGBT Veteran's Business Enterprise ® Of The Year Award Recipient

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Capital One Presents Prestigious Award to Noteworthy Businessperson, Kathleen Waters.

LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The 2024 LGBT Veteran's Business Enterprise of the Year recipient has been announced! On the last day of July, NaVOBA held their Awards Ceremony at the 2024 National Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC) in Palm Springs to present the award to the 2024 LGBT Veteran's Business Enterprise of the Year (VBEOY). The event was generously sponsored by Capital One and held at the Palm Springs Center.NaVOBA's award ceremony & mixer was attended by corporate sponsors, diversity allies, and other veteran business owners to celebrate several businesses for their achievements and contributions to the veteran business community.Mimi Lohm, NaVOBA's Vice President of Corporate Relations & Chief Development Officer, opened up the event and awarded two people who have gone above and beyond for the veteran community. Justin Nelson , the Co-Founder & President of NGLCC, was presented with the 2024 Alliance Excellence Award.Kevin Moedt, Digital Sales Manager from Townsquare Ignite, sits on NaVOBA's Marketing Committee. He was announced as NaVOBA's 2024 Community Champion for all the work he has done."It's important to recognize those who volunteered to serve our nation in the military. Not only have they served our nation honorably, they have taken those skills and attributes they've learned in military service and paired them with passion, talent and hard work to become successful entrepreneurs," Mimi remarked.Reuben Essandoh , Capital One's Director of Supplier Diversity and Procurement & Enterprise Supplier Management (ESM) did the honors of presenting the awards.There were two recipients of the 2024 LGBT Veteran's Business Enterprise® We Love.Brian Auden, CEO of Superbeo remarked "At Superbeo, we are incredibly proud of our commitment to diversity, inclusion, and excellence, which we believe makes us deserving of the 2024 LGBT Veteran's Business Enterprise® of the Year award. As a veteran-led company, we actively recruit and support LGBTQ+ veterans, and underrepresented communities, creating a safe and innovative workplace. Our tailored staffing solutions provide top-tier talent both locally and globally, and our effective retention strategies ensure fair compensation and comprehensive benefits for all employees. Our white glove service approach and community engagement initiatives set us apart as industry leaders. With a proven track record of delivering significant cost savings and maintaining high service standards, we are confident in our qualifications for this prestigious recognition."Katheryne Womack, Principal Consultant at WSI Digital Marketing remarked, "My dedication to empowering businesses and giving back aligns perfectly with NaVOBA's Veteran's Business Enterprises® of the Year Award. My story exemplifies veteran strength. After nearly 20 years serving in the military's intelligence community, I transitioned to entrepreneurship in 2022. Thriving Business, Strategic Approach WSI stands out with a unique approach, prioritizing long-term strategic marketing plans over short-sighted tactics. They equip small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) with long-term growth tools and data-driven processes. A thriving veteran-owned business with a deep focus on community, WSI empowers businesses through their innovative, strategy-first approach."NaVOBA then celebrated the guest of honor, President & CEO of Facilities Partners & Solutions, LLC, Kathleen Waters. She remarked, "The two things I embrace when people discuss diverse buckets are being a Veteran and being LGBTQ+. I am so very proud of these two indicators and being able to have a platform with my business and being involved with both the NJ Veteran Chamber and the NJ Pride Chamber to strengthen our voices for doing business with diverse companies. I am open with our staff concerning our culture within the ranks - that being of respect and support for all. It is truly a value woven into my daily interactions in the business and my personal life. Providing a working environment where people are safe and feel safe is at the root of our success. In the first year of business, FPS has only had one employee turnover out of the 45+ employees we have - that is a testament to our walking the walk."To learn more about the LGBTQ+ VBEOY 2023 event, our sponsors, and the 2023 recipients, visit .To learn more about NaVOBA's Certified Veterans or Service-Disabled Veterans Business Enterprise (VBE/SDVBE)® programs please visit our certification page at .About The National Veteran-Owned Business Association (NaVOBA)NaVOBA is a member of the National Business Inclusion Consortium (NBIC) and provides a direct link for contracting between corporate America and Certified Veterans Business Enterprises (VBE)® and Certified Service-Disabled Veterans Business Enterprises (SDVBE)®. NaVOBA's mission is to create corporate contracting opportunities for America's Veterans and Service-Disabled Veterans Business Enterprises (VBEs/SDVBEs)® through certification, advocacy, outreach, recognition and education. For more information visit us on the web at

