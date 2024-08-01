Equinox Appoints Marc Mastronardi As President Of Equinox

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Equinox, the authority in high-performance luxury living, announced today that they have appointed Marc Mastronardi as President of Equinox. Together with the executive leadership team, Marc will develop organizational strategies to drive Equinox's continued success, profitability, and future growth. He will be responsible for leading operational excellence, employee and member experience, performance, and innovation across all club offerings.

Mastronardi will assume the position of President on Monday, August 12th and report to Harvey Spevak, Executive Chairman and Managing Partner of Equinox Group.

"Equinox is an iconic global brand with a robust pipeline of new club openings ahead," says Spevak. "Marc's strong leadership and operating experience at scale will drive a culture of continued success as we accelerate towards our next phase of growth."

Equinox currently operates over 107 clubs globally and has over 25 new locations planned in the coming years. The company also continues to explore additional opportunities in new and existing markets, both domestically and internationally.

"I am looking forward to using my experience to build on the incredible momentum that Harvey and the talented Equinox team have created," said Mastronardi. "Through innovation and a commitment to delivering an unrivaled member experience, Equinox is well-positioned for the future as the authority in high-performance luxury living."

MORE ABOUT MARC MASTRONARDI:

Marc is a proven executive leader with extensive expertise in retail. For over 25 years, Marc has held a broad range of leadership positions at Macy's, Inc. where he most recently served as the Executive Vice President & Chief Stores Officer, overseeing over 500 store locations and 75,000 employees across other countries. Throughout his tenure, Marc demonstrated a longstanding commitment to building engaged, inspired teams and driving the transformative growth on the scale of one of the world's most prominent retailers. Beyond his impressive career accomplishments, Marc is actively working towards positive change in our community. He currently serves on the board of Delivering Good, NYC and as Board Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Fashion Scholarship Fund. He is also an alumnus of the New York City David Rockefeller Fellows Class of 2013. Marc holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Boston College.

ABOUT EQUINOX:

Founded in 1991, Equinox was built on the notion that fitness can empower a life well-lived and foster a strong community of high-performance individuals. More than 30 years later, Equinox continues to lead and disrupt the category it defined, operating over 100 full-service fitness clubs globally across major US cities including New York, LA, Miami, and San Francisco as well as London, Toronto, and Vancouver. Each club features a bespoke design in an unparalleled luxury environment. The company offers a holistic approach to fitness, inclusive of Equinox signature group fitness classes, personal coaching, Pilates, spa services, apparel, and food & beverage. For more information, visit .



SOURCE Equinox Group