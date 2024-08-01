Cineverse Acquires Jenni JWOWW Farley's Directorial Debut For The Company's Streaming Service SCREAMBOX

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The DEVON Explores Every Parent's Worst Nightmare



LOS ANGELES, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- No good deed goes unpunished in DEVON, the latest from distributor and streaming innovator Cineverse (NASDAQ: CNVS ). When a group of friends try to uncover the truth behind an unsolved disappearance, they unwittingly find themselves at the center of a terrifying mystery. The film which will premiere exclusively on the Company's streaming service SCREAMBOX is the highly anticipated first feature of Jersey Shore alum Jenni "JWOWW" Farley. DEVON will premiere on SCREAMBOX on November 11, 2024.

Following their daughter's mysterious disappearance, Devon's parents never stopped searching for the truth. After the asylum she disappeared from was condemned, their questions looked like they would remain forever unanswered. Years later, a cryptic website recruits five courageous individuals to explore the abandoned asylum and discover what happened to the girl. Unaware that they are embarking on a perilous, one-way journey, these individuals delve into the sinister depths with only their equipment, leading to a terrifying and deadly experience.

A longtime admirer of the genre, Farley takes viewers into a found footage mystery which draws from the real-life horrors of the unknown. And the debut director knows all about real, with the next season of the MTV sensation "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation" premiering later this year.



"I am thrilled to be diving into the horror space alongside Cineverse and SCREAMBOX who have the industry and fandom knowledge to see that DEVON lands in the hands of the right audience." said DEVON director Jenni "JWOWW" Farley. "As a longtime reality TV veteran, I'm excited to kick off this new chapter in the horror movie genre and hope that DEVON is just the beginning."

The North American rights were negotiated by Brandon Hill, Executive Director of Acquisitions, and Jenni "JWOWW" Farley.

SCREAMBOX features a broad mix of content for casual and die-hard horror fans alike. The service is refreshed monthly with content from the Company's extensive genre library with films and episodes delivering every type of terror imaginable. SCREAMBOX currently features classic horror films like Slumber Party Massacre and the original House on Haunted Hill, the blockbuster indie horror films The Outwaters and instant slasher hit

Terrifier 2 as well as horror series such as The Island and Master of Horror. SCREAMBOX recently acquired the docuseries RoboDoc: The Creation of RoboCop and the documentary film Hollywood Dreams and Nightmares: The Robert Englund Story. SCREAMBOX is available to stream on iOS, Android, Prime Video, YouTube TV, Comcast, Cox and screambox.

