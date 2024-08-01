The Recovery Platform Co-Founds Breaking Barriers To Enhance Access To Opioid Use Disorder Treatment

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Recovery (TRP) is a purpose-built platform that facilitates and guides physician workflow and patient engagement for Assisted (MAT).

WILMINGTON, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Recovery Platform, LLC (TRP) is excited to announce its role as a founding member of the newly formed 501(c)(4) organization, Breaking Barriers to Substance Use Recovery. TRP, a healthcare company, was initially contracted by the North Carolina Medical Society Foundation (NCMSF) to create a software solution for managing clinical and patient workflows in Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT). After multiple iterations from NCMSF-funded pilots, TRP developed a virtual delivery model that provides patients with Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) access to discreet treatment regardless of their location. This innovative platform empowers patients to self-schedule appointments and equips care team members with tools for efficient, compliant charting and clinical decision support."We are excited to be part of this new initiative that began with a simple, yet complex objective of delivering quality treatment to those, either in medical deserts, or seeking a level of privacy not feasible with in-person treatment," said Reynold Yordy, CTO at The Recovery Platform.Peter Gratale, Board Chair of Breaking Barriers, added, "The Recovery Platform serves as the cornerstone of our strategy, and we have complemented it with an elite group of professionals representing various technologies and services, bringing a diverse perspective to Medication Assisted Treatment." The founding members include:- Franklin Walker, VP of the NC Medical Society Foundation- David Reeser, CEO of OpiAID, Inc.- Reynold Yordy, CTO The Recovery Platform, LLC- David Bolton, M.Ed., Clinical Director of Triad Behavioral Resources, PC- John Hsu, MD, Co-Founder of IPill, Inc.- Keivan Ettefagh, PhD, Vice President of Technology and Innovation, Select Lab Partners, Inc.- Mark White, CEO of Nexalin Technology, Inc.Breaking Barriers held its inaugural assembly in Washington, DC, on June 26, 2024. The meeting featured discussions on the latest research, treatment methodologies, and technological advancements in the field, as well as an in-depth policy analysis of ongoing legislative opportunities aimed at expanding access to opioid treatment. Attendees shared insights and experiences, laying the groundwork for a collaborative approach to addressing the complexities of opioid use disorder.The Recovery Platform, in addition to partnering with Breaking Barriers, has recently collaborated with the Rotary Action Group for Addiction Prevention. Together, they are expanding the availability of VBOT to rural areas across the state of North Carolina that lack access to treatment. TRP and this new coalition has also been securing various grants to support underserved regions in need of treatment accessibility.TRP was developed prior to COVID-19 with the aim of enabling providers to deliver the highest quality MAT services, while allowing patients to engage in recovery from the comfort of their home. The company has placed significant emphasis on features such as automated case management, at-home drug screening, recovery dashboard, and copay / coinsurance management to guarantee high-quality and efficient services within our fully virtual medical practice. This approach provides access to individuals in medical deserts and overcomes other barriers to treatment.About The Recovery Platform, LLCThe Recovery Platform (TRP) is a purpose-built platform headquartered in Wilmington, NC, that facilitates and guides physician workflow and patient engagement for Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT). By leveraging its concierge-like patient functionality, it expands access and privacy for treatment to rural and underserved areas of the country. TRP's technology automates the monitoring and ingestion of patient data, which is analyzed and reported to support more complete and timely clinical decisions. TRP features patient self-scheduling to increase engagement while embedded telemedicine functionality enhances access and privacy, improving appointment attendance and retention.About Breaking Barriers to Substance Use RecoveryThe primary mission of Breaking Barriers to Substance Use Recovery is to identify systemic and social impediments to accessing treatment for opioid use disorder and to advocate for innovative, effective solutions. By bringing together leaders from various sectors of the medical, technological, and healthcare software industries, the organization aims to foster collaboration and develop comprehensive strategies to tackle the opioid crisis.For more information, please contact:The Recovery Platform12 North 5th AvenueWilmington, NC 28401Email: ...Website: [ ]

