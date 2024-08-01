Bluehalo's FE-1 Next-Gen C-UAS Missile Passes Critical Development Milestone

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

BlueHalo, the company transforming the future of global defense with actively deployed and operationally proven Counter-Uncrewed Aerial System (C-UAS) solutions, announced today the successful completion of critical milestones in the development of its agile and disruptive new Next-Generation C-UAS Missile (NGCM): Freedom Eagle (FE-1) .

FE-1 goes beyond current capabilities to increase lethality and range against Group 3 UAS and other larger air threats.

In June, BlueHalo announced its selection

as one of two vendors chosen to continue development of the Next-Generation C-UAS Missile (NGCM) by the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Aviation & Missile Center (CCDC AvMC) Aviation & Missile Technology Consortium® (AMTC). The company has since completed multiple rounds of testing for the FE-1, including the successful firing of its dual-thrust, solid rocket motor. Fueled by strategic early investments from the company, this milestone demonstrates the FE-1's technological maturity and readiness while significantly reducing the technical and scheduling risks typically associated with rapid development programs.

"On battlefields around the globe, drones are proving to be one of the most rapidly evolving threats to national security, demanding the accelerated development of innovative technologies for continued all-domain dominance," said Jonathan Moneymaker, BlueHalo Chief Executive Officer. "Our forward-thinking investments and collaborative efforts have positioned BlueHalo as a trusted and viable alternative missile provider, ready to outpace these emerging threats with superior technology while expanding the solid rocket motor industrial base and creating a more robust national security supply chain."

while seamlessly integrating with existing infrastructure and Command and Control (C2) systems. It offers a low-cost effector with superior maneuverability to defeat an array of Short-Range Air Defense (SHORAD) threats. FE-1 joins BlueHalo's suite of innovative, effective C-UAS solutions for national defense customers. This includes the company's LOCUST Directed Energy Laser Weapon System, which has been successfully delivered and

operationally deployed

to identify, track, and engage a wide variety of targets with its hard-kill High Energy Laser.

"FE-1 doesn't just meet today's challenges; it evolves with them," said Jimmy Jenkins, President, BlueHalo Armed Forces Portfolio, and former air defender in the U.S. Army. "We've already reached the point in FE-1's development where we are firing rocket motors because we identified the need early and have the capability, know-how, and agility to develop and deliver a technically superior solution to the frontlines quickly. We're proud to work with AMTC and

PEO Missile and Space

to rapidly bring this critical capability to the warfighter."

"With FE-1, we're providing warfighters with increased range, reduced time-to-target, and rapid launch capabilities," said James Batt, BlueHalo Chief Growth Officer. "With the addition of this kinetic offering to our proven C2, Directed Energy, and RF-based C-UAS solutions, BlueHalo is proud to deliver ironclad, industry-leading end-to-end layered air and missile defense."

