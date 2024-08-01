New Landmark Emerges; Construction Begins On State-Of-The-Art Military & Veterans Museum In Minnesota

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CAMP RIPLEY, Minn., Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today the Minnesota Military & Veterans Museum officially began on a 40,000-square-foot facility at Camp Ripley, Minn. This marks the start of active construction following a ceremonial groundbreaking last September. The facility and surrounding grounds are set for completion and grand opening in the summer of 2026.



Army Gen. Joseph Votel, a Minnesota native and the former four-star commander of U.S. Special Operations Command and U.S. Central Command, explained the importance of this project for both the state and nation.“It is in these stories that we learn, and that we honor,” said Votel.“That is why this one-of-a-kind, world-class Museum is so important. I know of no other state that has committed both private and public funds to build an institution of the kind envisioned here. And when I say 'world-class,' I don't just mean a gleaming building with well-appointed display cases. I mean world-class stories of service, sacrifice, and love of country, all told well.”

The State of Minnesota approved $32 million to design and construct the new Museum. The Museum's board of directors is more than halfway toward its private fundraising goal of $10 million, which will be used to outfit the facility with gallery spaces, classrooms, and collections. Situated on over 30 acres just off Highway 371 and adjacent to the Little Falls State Veterans Cemetery, the new Museum promises easy access by the public.

“This is a facility dedicated to veterans and we are excited to continue mobilizing Minnesotans to build a world-class Museum with a national reach,” said Randal Dietrich, Executive Director of the Minnesota Military & Veterans Museum.“When complete, this project will honor all branches of service, both past and present.”

During the planning phase, the board and planners visited top museums across the country, consulted with veterans from Minnesota and beyond, and enlisted the renowned HGA Architects, out of Minneapolis, to lead the design.

"The Minnesota Military and Veterans Museum is a legacy project that I am honored to participate in,” said Sara Du, Project Coordinator with HGA.“My favorite aspect of the project is the visitor experience in Vessey Hall, named after Minnesotan General John W. Vessey, Jr., Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff under President Reagan. The building will be both a destination to educate visitors and a tribute to honor Minnesotans who have served our state and nation.”

Other design elements will include dark terrazzo flooring to ground the visitor experience, complemented by vertical wood slats on the walls to define the center hall. Banners and vertical baffles will hang from the ceiling, and custom display cases will elegantly exhibit artifacts and tell the stories of Minnesota veterans. Vessey Hall will serve as the main artery of the building, leading to various galleries and museum experiences.

Today's milestone also coincides with the launch of the Museum's new Instagram page . This page will document the visual journey of forging this world-class Museum from the ground up.

Serving as a place of reverence, education, and celebration, the Museum uniquely emphasizes "living history" through initiatives such as the Post 9/11 Project and the recent 50th Anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War here in Minnesota. This new facility represents a significant step forward in preserving and honoring Minnesota's military history.

ABOUT THE MINNESOTA MILITARY & VETERANS MUSEUM:

National challenges resolved by military institutions have shaped much of our collective state and national experience. The documents, artifacts, images, and stories of how Minnesotans, in uniform and at home, willingly served their state and nation in war and peace help honor their memory. The Minnesota Military & Veterans Museum inspires future generations through the exceptional stories of Minnesota's citizen soldiers. Visit for more information.

Editor's Note: A fly-through virtual tour can be viewed here. For downloadable renderings and photos visit . Credit for the renderings is the Minnesota Military & Veterans Museum; the photo of Gen. Votel should be credited to Adam Bettcher.

