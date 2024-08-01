Triple G Ventures Partners With Musio And Cinesamples To Transform Music Creation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Mike Patti, CEO of Musio and CinesamplesFRAMINGHAM, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Triple G Ventures, known for driving success in tech startups, announces new partnerships with Musio and Cinesamples. This collaboration seeks to make music creation tools available to everyone and to advance audio technology and music production.Triple G Ventures will use its industry experience to help Musio and Cinesamples expand their reach and continue to innovate their products. Utilizing Cinesamples' legacy of high-quality sample libraries, Musio focuses on delivering top-tier virtual instruments and exciting new production tools in an affordable and accessible package, providing new opportunities for creators in every corner of the music industry."Partnering with Musio and Cinesamples aligns with our mission to support creators," said Gregg Stein, CEO of Triple G Ventures. "This collaboration will integrate Musio's user-friendly virtual instruments with Cinesamples' orchestral and cinematic sounds, creating a music platform that enhances productivity for composers and producers."We are excited to collaborate with Triple G Ventures to explore new possibilities in music production," said Mike Patti, CEO of Musio and Cinesamples. "Our collaboration will explore intuitive and accessible tools for musicians and producers at all levels by combining Cinesamples' tradition of excellent cinematic sound with Musio's commitment to accessibility. With Triple G's strategic guidance and Musio's innovative technology, we are set to explore new frontiers in sound and music production.More about Musio:Musio aspires to sample every instrument on earth to expand your musical possibilities. Their high-quality, easy-to-use, and affordable virtual instrument platform is designed to empower the next generation of music creators-because they believe music creation should be accessible to anyone.Founded by Mike Patti, Musio addresses significant barriers in the music creation industry, ensuring professional-grade tools are accessible to all. With over 20 years of experience as a composer for companies like Disney and Activision Blizzard, Mike saw the need for a more inclusive and affordable system. He launched Musio in 2023 to provide access to professional music resources through proprietary software and flexible pricing.More about Triple G:Triple G Ventures is a business growth accelerator and consultancy that helps startups and mid-market companies achieve their goals. As a three-time Stevie award winner, Triple G Ventures specializes in strategic planning, marketing, and business development to drive sustainable growth and success.Together, Triple G Ventures, Musio, and Cinesamples are set to make significant advancements in audio technology and music production, promoting a more inclusive and innovative industry.

