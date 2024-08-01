Nth DEGREE ORTHODONTICS WELCOMES DR. JAY PATRICK

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Nth Degree Logo

Dr. Patrick

Dr. Patrick Spartanburg Native

Nth Degree Ortho welcomes Dr. Jay Patrick, a Spartanburg native, enhancing their commitment to quality and personalized orthodontic care.

SPARTANBURG, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Nth Degree Orthodontics is delighted to welcome Dr. Jay Patrick, the newest addition to their practice.The addition of Dr. Patrick further strengthens Nth Degree Orthodontics' commitment to providing the highest quality of personalized orthodontics in a caring and family-friendly environment.Meet Dr. PatrickDr. Patrick is proud to be born and raised in Spartanburg. He graduated from Spartanburg High School, then went on to earn his Bachelor of Science in Neuroscience from Furman University and DMD degree from the Medical University of South Carolina.Joining the Air Force after dental school, Dr. Patrick served our country and continues to serve as an officer in the United States Air Force Reserves. After completing his active duty, Dr. Patrick completed a three year orthodontic residency at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, earning his MS degree.Dr. Patrick is an avid traveler, history buff, voracious reader, soccer player, and chess enthusiast! He is grateful to be back in Spartanburg with his wife Emily, raising their two children where Dr. Patrick also grew up.“We are thrilled to have found a skilled orthodontist who reflects our treatment philosophy of providing the highest standard of modern orthodontic care in a personal, hometown atmosphere where everyone feels welcome,” said Nth Degree orthodontist Dr. Alex Thomas. Dr. Eric Nease added,“Having Dr. Patrick back in the community where he grew up is special. He knows the people, and his ability to relate to them will serve him well over his career.”Committed to Supporting the CommunityNth Degree Orthodontics has served families in Upstate South Carolina for over 50 years. The practice is deeply rooted in the community and is known for staying on the cutting-edge of orthodontics, using the latest technologies to treat cases of all complexities.The team is proud to be active in the community, supporting local families and schools year-round through various events and initiatives.As a proud local partner of the American Association of Orthodontists Foundation (AAOF)'s Gifted Smiles Program, Nth Degree orthodontists help provide orthodontic treatment to children of families with orthodontic and financial needs.Additionally, the practice awards eight (8) annual $1,000 health science scholarships to graduating seniors from area high schools, supporting the educational aspirations of local youth.Dr. Patrick's arrival further underscores Nth Degree Orthodontics' unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and community service.Dr. Nease, Dr. Thomas and Dr. Patrick are grateful for the continued support of their patients and the community. They invite you to visit one of their five locations in West Spartanburg, East Spartanburg, Duncan, Gaffney or Union.For more information about Nth Degree Orthodontics or to schedule your complimentary consultation , visitNth Degree OrthodonticsFor over 50 years, Nth Degree Orthodontics has provided top-of-the-line orthodontic care to children, teens, and adults at five locations in Upstate South Carolina (Duncan, Gaffney, Union, and two locations in Spartanburg).Patients can choose from Invisalign® and SparkTM clear aligners and advanced Damon® System braces. Through the Nth Degree Kids Club, the practice offers free observation appointments to monitor growing smiles. Their commitment to using the most advanced technologies, while fostering a close-knit, hometown atmosphere is what sets them apart.For more information, visit

