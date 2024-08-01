Dave Schoepke Joins, Modus Operandi, Releasing Visual Motives And Aural Stimulation For Universal Production Music

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Modus Operandi - Asian Drama

MILWAUKEE, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Composer David Schoepke has joined production company, Modus Operandi , led by composer and director Sam Ecoff. His first release with them is the album Asian Drama. This latest piece of work is an adventurous soundtrack full of twists and turns, peril and intrigue, scored by authentic instrumentation including taisho koto, hulusi flute, guzheng, and khim.Schoepke is highlighted on a featured track called Shogun Thunder which has all the power full majestic impact of taiko drums with a contemplative bamboo flute with a taisho koto in the vein of traditional taiko music.When creating the track, Shogun Thunder, Schoepke studied the San Jose Taiko and Kodo groups and deployed an array of Paiste gongs to create layers of tension and energy that makes the listener feel the power of Asian Drama. Shogun Thunder harkens back to traditional Taiko music with some modern updates which helps to usher it into todays music climate.You can order the new release, Sun Will Follow by Dave Schoepke, at the following links. Digital - daveschoepkedrummer Vinyl – SWF Record

