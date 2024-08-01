The 5 Burroughs Of New York City Welcome ARYA, A New World Of Integrated Communication & Data Visualization

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Jay Tabb, ARYA President and Former Senior FBI Executive

ARYA

ARYA Aims to Help Reduce Crime and Improve Communities with Use of its Proprietary Technology

- Jay Tabb, ARYA President and Former Senior FBI ExecutiveNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ARYA specializes in integrated enterprise communications focusing on business resilience, business continuity and crisis communications. Today, ARYA is excited to announce its expansion into the 5 Burroughs of New York City to help communities and reduce crime.ARYA has built the first integrated communications and data visualization platform designed to provide a common communication architecture for public/private sector integration, providing trusted, protected communications, and bringing the right information to the right people at precisely the right time.“ARYA is thrilled with the opening of its new Madison Avenue office and is honored to give back to the City of New York with the use of our AI and quantum technologies to help reduce crime,” said Robert Wilson, ARYA Founder and CEO.ARYA has brought together global senior leaders of large corporations, counterterrorism, cybersecurity, law enforcement and technology to co-develop its communications platform that the world has been seeking to solve their communication needs.“ARYA's enterprise communication platform was purpose built to provide trusted communications and shared awareness tools, and we are excited to bring an integrated solution for public and private sector in New York City,” said Jay Tabb, President and Former Senior FBI Executive.Working with law enforcement and private enterprises, ARYA is now bringing its new technology to New York to aid in solving the greatest communication needs while protecting employees, clients, assets, and intellectual property.ARYA easily integrates communications with quick adoption and implementation and utilizes AI and quantum technologies to allow organizations to effectively communicate with ease and efficiency.ARYA's groundbreaking technology provides a backbone to make communities safer and more resilient.About ARYAARYA is a new world of integrated enterprise communications enabled by the latest in AI and quantum technologies to provide organizational resilience, operational continuity, and enhanced daily and crisis communications through its integrated communication architecture.ARYA has built the first integrated communications and data visualization platform to protect people, assets, and intellectual property, getting the right information to the right people at precisely the right time.ARYA has brought together global senior leaders of large corporations, counterterrorism, cybersecurity, law enforcement and technology to co-develop this communications platform that the world has been seeking to solve their communication needs, to help improve society and reduce crime in communities.ARYA's groundbreaking technology provides a backbone to make communities safer and more resilient.ARYA Gives back to the communities in which it operates through its nonprofit partnership.For more information, visit:

