Acumatica Hires Chief Engineering Officer To Strengthen Product Development Capabilities

BELLEVUE, Wash., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Acumatica today announced that it has bolstered its product leadership ranks by hiring veteran leader Miten Mehta as the company's chief engineering officer.

Mehta will lead a growing and geographically diverse global team of engineers, developers and designers responsible for architecting, developing and deploying Acumatica's leading-edge cloud ERP solution. Mehta's strategic leadership will be a driving force in executing the company's product vision and modernizing its engineering processes, propelling the company into a new era of business innovation.

"As Acumatica has scaled, we wanted to bring in an experienced engineering leader to help lead us into this next, exciting stage of growth for the company," said John Case, CEO of Acumatica. "Miten's leadership and expertise will be instrumental in streamlining our development processes, so we are better able to execute our ambitious product vision and deliver on our commitment to customer-driven innovation and excellence."

"Acumatica is setting the standard for customer-driven innovation, and I'm excited to join a team that prioritizes understanding and responding to its users' real-world needs," said Mehta. "I'm eager to contribute to Acumatica's vision of delivering unparalleled value and help propel the industry-leading cloud ERP solution to new heights."

Mehta's appointment will allow Acumatica Chief Technology Officer and company founder Mike Shchelkonogov to focus on the company's future technology vision, including developing innovative new features and the ongoing evolution of its open and adaptable Cloud ERP Platform.

"As Acumatica continues to grow and scale, we now have an amazing team in place to build on the company's outstanding legacy of product vision and strategic execution," said Case. "Mike's vision and Miten's strategic insights will increase our capacity to systematically deliver product enhancements while continuing to push the envelope with innovations that reimagine what is possible for business technology."

Mehta has a strong background in internet-scale cloud services, extensible platforms, distributed systems and client applications, and expertise across various domains, including CRM, field services, social networking, communication, mobile platforms, online games, eCommerce, lifestyle, wellness and entertainment. Prior to joining Acumatica, Mehta served as senior vice president of engineering at Salesforce, co-founded a startup LifeON24 and led engineering organizations at Microsoft.

Acumatica releases twice-annual product updates , with the latest release – Acumatica 2024 R1 – launched in early April of this year. The company's next release, Acumatica 2024 R2, is expected in early October.

