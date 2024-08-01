Green Courte Partners Acquires Active-Adult Community Located In The Houston, Texas, MSA

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHICAGO, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Green

Courte Partners, LLC ("GCP"), a private equity firm focused on building industry-leading companies within niche real estate sectors, announced today that its fifth investment fund, Green Courte Real Estate Partners V, LLC, and its affiliates, acquired Chesapeake Bay, an active-adult community with 348 apartments and cottages located in Seabrook, Texas, just south of Houston along Clear Lake, a desirable recreational area. The increases GCP's national senior living portfolio, which is managed by the firm's wholly owned operating platform, True Connection Communities ("TCC"), to 19 communities containing approximately 3,100 units.

Matt Pyzyk, Managing Director at GCP, said, "Chesapeake Bay is a valuable addition to our growing portfolio of age-restricted housing. The Houston market has demonstrated robust demand for the active-adult product, and Chesapeake Bay offers a premium Class A option for the baby boomer demographic. With a mix of apartments and cottages, the community's initial phase leased quickly and maintained strong occupancy, prompting the developer to add 90 cottages in late 2023 to meet market demand. We will continue to seek attractive opportunities to acquire or develop additional communities for our active-adult portfolio."

Andy Alexander, Chief Executive Officer of Green Courte Residential, which oversees Green Courte's residential community operating platforms, added, "We are excited to expand TCC's active-adult community footprint with the acquisition of Chesapeake Bay. The combination of active-adult apartments and single-story cottages with attached garages provides a wide array of options for Houston's growing 55+ population base. The community boasts an attractive suite of amenities, including two resort-style pools, a movie theater, and an on-site bar serving residents during social events throughout the week."

Green Courte Partners, LLC is a Chicago-based private equity real estate investment firm focused on building industry-leading companies within niche real estate sectors, including active adult/independent senior living properties, land-lease communities, and industrial outdoor storage and near-airport parking facilities. The firm combines focused investment strategies with a disciplined approach to transaction execution, operations, and asset management. Green Courte's goal is to invest in high-quality real estate assets that will generate attractive risk-adjusted returns over a long-term holding period. For additional information, please visit Green Courte's website at .

True Connection Communities operates a high-quality portfolio of 19 active-adult and independent senior living communities, containing over 3,100 units located in nine states, to meet the growing needs of Americans over the age of 55 seeking an active and engaged lifestyle. To deliver an exceptional resident experience, TCC focuses on five key offerings: custom-designed fitness and wellness programs, creative chef-prepared meals made with the freshest seasonal ingredients, social activities designed for a life on the move, innovative educational programs, and state-of-the-art technology. To learn more, visit .

