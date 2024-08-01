Freezer Bags Market To Reach $7.08 Billion By 2033; Rising Consumption Of Frozen Foods To Propel Growth

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The freezer bags size is anticipated to grow from USD 4.81 Billion in 2023 to USD 7.08 Billion in 10 years. The worldwide freezer bags market is driven by increasing consumption of frozen food around different regions. Newark, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the freezer bags market will grow from USD 4.81 billion in 2023 to USD 7.08 billion by 2033. This market will develop in response to the increasing demand for frozen food such as seafood, meat products and different snacks. With rising demand, various retailers and food service providers utilize freezer bags for several food products.

Key Insight of the Freezer Bags Market

Asia-Pacific region will account for the largest market size during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific region will hold a significant market share due to the rapid growth of the population. As a result of the growing population in Japan, China and India, the demand for convenience food products has also increased. The market for freezer bags is rising due to the growth of the pharmaceutical industry and the increasing requirement for the preservation of samples for drug preparation. Further, with the increasing consumption of meat, bakery, and confectionery, the need for such packaging has increased by folds.

The block bottom segment is expected to augment the market during the forecast period.

The product type segment is divided into satchel, flat, nylon, polyester, block bottom and others. The block bottom segment is expected to augment the market during the forecast period. Block bottom bags are designed with a top valve that closes independently, making filling quick and simple. The top and bottom edges of these bags are heat-sealed and neatly folded.

The pharmaceutical segment is expected to augment the market during the forecast period.

The application segment is divided into food and beverages, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, stationary and others. The food and beverages segment further includes dairy and confectionery, meat and poultry, seafood, snacks, fruits and vegetables and others. The pharmaceutical segment is expected to augment the market during the forecast period. Biological samples can be cryopreserved in freezing bags at lower temperatures for the liquid and vapour phases. For various therapeutic modalities, freezing bags are used to freeze and cryopreserve cells, cellular components, blood and blood components, tissues, and other biological products.

The high-density polyethylene segment is expected to augment the market during the forecast period.

The material segment is divided into medium-density polyethylene, high-density polyethylene and low-density polyethylene. The high-density polyethylene segment is expected to augment the market during the forecast period. By assisting in effectively preserving food to prolong its freshness, high-density freezer storage bags offer the ideal way to help minimize food waste. These bags help them get the most out of the food expenditures by preserving flavour in meals even when frozen.

Report Scope and Segmentation –



Forecast Period 2024-2033 Forecast CAGR 3.95% 2033 Value Projection USD 7.08 Billion Market Size in 2023 USD 4.81 Billion Historical Data 2020-2022 Segments Covered by Product Type, Application, Material, Regions Regions Covered The regions analyzed for the market are Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, North America, and Middle East & Africa. Furthermore, the regions are further analyzed at the country level. Freezer Bags Market Growth Drivers Numerous attributes of freezer bags

Market Dynamics



Driver: Increasing use of freeze bags in the pharmaceutical industry



There is ongoing demand for drug developers to shorten lead times and increase output. The process repeatability and product quality must be maintained to achieve these objectives. The biopharmaceutical industry is seeing a rise in the significance of freeze-thaw processes due to new modalities, the evolution of manufacturing tactics, and the diversification of transport networks. Freezing bags are increasingly widely used as the market shifts to single-use products. In addition to their exceptional affordability, scalability, and controllability, freezer bags have several daily benefits. Usually, flexible freezer bags are kept inside a more durable exterior container. In addition to safeguarding the pricey and valuable medication material, the bag-in-shell construction allows the bags to be stacked.



Restraint: Excess of purines



Even in the freezer, contaminants can seep into food from freezer bags, posing a health danger to consumers. These bags can also release trace amounts of toxins into food, which can build up in human tissue over time.



Opportunity: Increasing preference for bioplastics



Conventional plastics have been produced and utilized for packaging purposes in various industries for a long time. The need for packaging materials is growing along with the food industry. Plastics have raised the bar for the food business. Still, because traditional petroleum-based plastics cannot break down, they pose a serious ecological risk to the environment, endangering aquatic life and lowering air quality. In many industrial applications, biodegradable polymers, also known as biopolymers, have arisen as an alternative strategy to reduce the risk associated with non-biodegradable plastic. Bioplastics have been transformed into multilayer materials with improved barrier and functional qualities through lamination, coating, and co-extrusion. The creation of advanced bioplastic packaging for food items has significantly extended the food's shelf life, and by demonstrating their environmental consciousness, firms may build stronger relationships with their customers. Producing bioplastic packaging is very simple for producers because ordinary plastics processing technology can typically generate packaging composed of biopolymers, negating the need for specialized equipment.



Challenges: Cheaper alternatives



Bioplastics are more expensive than ordinary plastic since they are usually derived from renewable resources like plants and starches. However, these options are economical for consumers, and thus, they prefer to use cheaper plastic bags instead of freezer bags made from bioplastic.



Some of the major players operating in the freezer bags market are:



. International Plastics Inc.

. S. C. JOHNSON & SON, INC.

. Reynolds Consumer Products

. The Glad Products Company

. Weston Brands LLC

. Rutan Poly Industries, Inc

. Poly Pack

. Abbey Polythene Limited

. Elevate Packaging

. Inteplast Group

. Star Poly Bag, Inc

. Universal Plastic Bags

. Uline



Key Segments Cover in the Market:



By Product Type:



. Satchel

. Flat

. Nylon

. Polyester

. Block Bottom

. Others



By Application:



. Food and Beverages



o Dairy and Confectionery

o Meat and Poultry

o Seafood

o Snacks

o Fruits and Vegetables

o Others



. Medical Devices

. Pharmaceuticals

. Stationary

. Others



By Material:



. Medium Density Polyethylene

. High Density Polyethylene

. Low-Density Polyethylene



By Region



. North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

. Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

. Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

. South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

. The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



