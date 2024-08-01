Scorebuddy Launches Ultra-Configurable Genai Auto Scoring Solution

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Derek Corcoran, CEO & Founder, ScorebuddyDUBLIN, IRELAND, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Scorebuddy, G2's number one-ranked contact center quality assurance platform, has launched its new artificial intelligence solution for QA, GenAI Auto Scoring.GenAI Auto Scoring enables users to automatically evaluate up to 100% of customer interactions-in a fraction of the time it would take manually. This has the potential to cut costs by 60% while expanding coverage and providing fresh insights.With the unmatched configurability of GenAI Auto Scoring, Scorebuddy puts the power of AI in the hands of the users. QA teams can break free from the rigid limitations of other AI-powered solutions and tailor the evaluation process according to their exact needs.This configurability, alongside seamless integration with existing contact center tools, expands not only the scale of the QA process, but its depth and scope too.By adding GenAI Auto Scoring, Scorebuddy users can:- Reduce QA costs: Significantly reduce cost per interaction and allocate resources to higher-value activities instead.- Scale to 100% coverage: Rapidly scale QA coverage at any time, with minimal effort and no extra spend on hiring.- Save valuable time: Eliminate hours of manual work. Score interactions in two seconds, rather than five minutes.- Uncover insights immediately: Discover hidden trends and patterns in seconds, and make data-backed decisions quickly.“GenAI Auto Scoring marks a significant evolution in quality assurance-in terms of both process and outcomes. With it, Scorebuddy users will be able to significantly reduce QA costs, scale to 100% coverage, and quickly discover insights that would've taken hours to find manually. Instead of wasting time on run-of-the-mill interactions, evaluators will be able to focus on strategic initiatives and tailored coaching that drives real business impacts. We've put GenAI Auto Scoring through rigorous testing to ensure accuracy and reliability, and I'm thrilled with the results. It's extremely accurate and highly configurable, putting AI control in the hands of the user-this is the future of quality assurance.” - Derek Corcoran, CEO & Founder, ScorebuddyTraditional QA methods mean hours of work to evaluate as little as 2 to 3% of interactions. GenAI Auto Scoring means 100% coverage with minimal evaluator input, freeing QA teams to focus on high-impact tasks like analysis, coaching, and strategy.GenAI Auto Scoring can evolve your QA function beyond manual methods to deliver unparalleled customer experiences. Ready to swap inefficiency and inconsistency for automation and insights?About ScorebuddyScorebuddy is a market-leading contact center quality assurance platform that uses embedded AI solutions to help businesses boost customer experience, engage agents, and leverage insights.

