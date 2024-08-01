Renowned Denver Craft Distillery Sends Barrel Of House-Made Signature Whiskey To Space, Launching“Strato Whiskey”

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Mile High Spirits , a renowned Denver craft distillery, partnered with World View to send a barrel of their signature Fireside Whiskey to the stratosphere, launching the new“Strato Whiskey .”The team at Mile High Spirits is no stranger to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the spirits world, and this latest endeavor is no exception.“We've always been fascinated by the science behind the distilling process and how different factors can affect the flavor of our whiskey,” said Wyn Ferrell, owner of Mile High Spirits.“Our stratospheric whiskey defies gravity, transcending tradition. It beckons us to explore beyond the ordinary, to taste the universe itself.” Mile High Spirits is making history with its new Strato Whiskey being the first product to be sent to the stratosphere that is commercially available to the public.Mile High Spirits launched their Fireside Whiskey into the stratosphere at 7:03 am on July 15, 2021 from Page, Arizona. The barrel experienced near-vacuum conditions and temperatures as low as - 60 °C, reaching an apogee of 106,627 feet. The change in temperatures encouraged additional interaction between the whiskey and the wood of the barrel increasing the richness of flavor and complexity. Strato Whiskey aged in the stratosphere with temperatures ranging from freezing cold to searing heat, melding and evolving flavors. Additionally, ultraviolet rays permeated the barrel, coaxing out compounds. As a result, notes of vanilla, caramel, and oak tannins can be noted.Mile High Spirits sets out to define thoughtful, flavored spirits with locally sourced ingredients. With a balance, complexity, and depth of flavor, their hyper-local spirit lineup aims to represent the forefront of Denver's craft spirit culture. Mile High Spirits' Strato Whiskey has 250 units available, 50 ml per unit, for purchase exclusively online at and on-site in their Tasting Room located at 2201 Lawrence Street in Denver's downtown Ballpark neighborhood and starts selling for $350 online and $300 at the distillery.Founded in 2011, Mile High Spirits, located in Denver's downtown Ballpark neighborhood, is the original and only fully operating urban distillery in the Mile High City. Mile High Spirits is one of Denver's favorite active distilleries, producing thousands of gallons of award-winning spirits every year: Fireside Bourbon, Denver Dry Gin, Elevate Vodka, Cuidado Tequila, and Peg Leg Rum, among others. Their product line is sold in over 3,000 retail stores and restaurants and is available in 11 states. They also ship nationwide online at . Mile High Spirits is also Denver's premier downtown nightlife and music venue, hosting a variety of events and talent. They pride themselves on generous double pours, creative cocktails, and unique spirit infusions in their weekend distillery lounge.

