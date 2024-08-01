Football Helmet Market Updates 2024 : Is Predicted To Attain USD 487.1 Million By 2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The football helmet was valued at $375.3 million in 2022, and is estimated to reach $487.1 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 2.7% from 2023 to 2032.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The growing international expansion of American football into new markets is driving the demand for football helmets as the number of participants increases globally. The emergence of leagues and tournaments outside traditional markets is expanding the player base, creating a need for high-quality equipment. As the sport gains popularity in regions such as Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America, there is a heightened demand for helmets to ensure player safety and optimal performance. This surge in global interest amplifies the football helmet market size, opening opportunities for manufacturers to cater to diverse player needs.

The football helmet market was valued at $375.3 million in 2022, and is estimated to reach $487.1 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 2.7% from 2023 to 2032.

A football helmet is a protective headgear specially designed for players to reduce the risk of head injuries during gameplay. It typically consists of a hard outer shell made of durable materials such as polycarbonate or ABS plastic, inner padding for shock absorption, a facemask for facial protection, and a chinstrap for a secure fit. Modern helmets incorporate advanced technologies to enhance safety, comfort, and performance for players of all levels of the sport.

The amateur player segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period

By player type, the amateur player segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global football helmet market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Amateur players seek affordable, comfortable helmets offering adequate protection. They prioritize cost-effectiveness, comfort during prolonged wear, and accessibility, driving demand for entry-level to mid-range helmets in the market. However, the professional player segment is projected to attain the highest CAGR of 3.1% from 2023 to 2032. Professional players are driven by performance, brand endorsement opportunities, and the pursuit of the best protective gear. They prioritize advanced technologies, customized fits, and endorsements from reputable helmet manufacturers.

The TPU material segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period

By material, the TPU material segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more the three-fifths of the global football helmet market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) offers lightweight, flexible, and impact-resistant properties, driving its adoption in football helmets. Its ability to provide both protection and comfort enhances player safety and performance. However, the ABS material segment is projected to attain the highest CAGR of 2.8% from 2023 to 2032. ABS (Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene) offers lightweight, impact-resistant properties ideal for football helmets, driving market growth due to its ability to enhance player safety without compromising comfort or performance.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032

Region-wise, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly half of the global football helmet market revenue in this region. In North America, key drivers in the football helmet market includes high participation rates in American football, stringent safety regulations, increasing awareness of head injuries, technological advancements, and competitive sports culture. However, the Europe region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 3.2% from 2023 to 2032. In Europe, drivers in the football helmet market include increasing awareness of head injury risks, stringent safety regulations, rising participation in American football, growing demand for advanced protective gear, and technological advancements.

Leading Market Players: -

Riddell Sports Group

Schutt Sports

Xenith

VICIS

Rawlings

SG Helmets

Douglas

Adams USA

United Sports Brands

Battle Sports

