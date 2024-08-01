NVRCC Helps Canadian Vessel Owners Stay In Compliance And Avoid New, Higher, Transport Canada Fines

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The National Vessel Registry Center Corp. Assists With the Documentation Process So Vessel Owners Can Steer Clear of Increased Penalties

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The National Vessel Registry Center Corp./NVRCC, a site that helps vessel owners and others to more easily apply for a pleasure craft licence and vessel registration, also enables owners to avoid penalties. In the summer of 2024, Canada significantly increased those penalties, in hopes of keeping vessel owners from violating the law.A“Marine Log” article entitled“Canada Steeply Increases the Size of Maritime Penalties ,” by Nick Blenkey states:“the size of monetary penalties for violations under the Canada Shipping Act, 2001 has been increased by a whopping-tenfold: from a maximum of CAD 25,000 to a new maximum of CAD 250,000 (about US $18,000 to US $180,000).”Mr. Blenkey later writes that“medium violations” can include“a person possessing a maritime document not issued to them.”Additionally,“other enforcement tools include written warnings, canceling or suspending licences and permits, and pursuing criminal prosecution.”The NVRCC offers vessel owners many Canada ship registry forms. These include forms for applying for their initial registration, renewing it, getting onto the Small Vessel Register , and more.“The penalties for violating these laws are steep indeed. For the authorities to take this drastic action, all too many must have at least tried to get around the laws regarding boating documentation and others. There's just no need for vessel owners to do that. Here at the National Vessel Registry Center Corp., we help vessel owners to be in compliance with the laws so that they can use their vessels how they want. We are proud to have helped so many vessel owners in the past and we will continue to do so long into the future,' said a spokesperson from the National Vessel Registry Center Corp.For more information about Canadian vessel registration, a Canadian boat licence, or to make a press inquiry, contact the National Vessel Registry Center Corp. through their site or by emailing ....

