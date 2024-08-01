Advisory: How Colleges And Universities Can Jump-Start AI Adoption, Accelerate Time-To-Value, And Boost Momentum

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Higher education leaders have an obligation to equip faculty and prepare students for an AI-centric future regardless of the institution's size or scope

- Alden Do Rosario, founder and CEO, CustomGPTBOSTON, MA, USA, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ADVISORY FOR JOURNALISTS, ANALYSTS, AND INFLUENCERSNEW WHITE PAPER: Unlocking the Value of AI in Higher Education: How Colleges and Universities Can Jump-Start Adoption, Accelerate Time-to-Value, and Boost MomentumWHATBased on the thesis that - AI will play a vital role in transforming higher education, boosting efforts by colleges and universities to engage students, support faculty, enhance learning, and strengthen research, this white paper:.highlights the struggles of most institutions to gain traction and scale efforts beyond siloed initiatives.explores the obligation of higher education leaders across organizations of all sizes to equip faculty and prepare students for an AI-centric future.identifies why colleges and universities are uniquely positioned to capitalize on AI.reviews the capabilities of AI to support a wide range of applications in higher education.maps a process to jump-start quick wins and master long-game competencies.provides a tool to identify use cases (for teaching, student services, and administration) with a focus on linking initiatives to objectives and key results - to measure improvement in outcomes and experiences for key stakeholders, especially studentsWHOAuthored by Dr. Phil Hendrix, Managing Director, research scientist in the Institute for Social Research's Survey Research Center, former faculty at Emory University and University of Michigan, and founder/managing director of technology consultancy immr.WHEREThe higher education white paper is available to journalists, analysts, and influencers on request fromBeth Strohbusch...414-213-8818It is widely available via download hereThis is part one of a three-part series. Parts two and three dive more fully the AI competencies colleges and universities must master. Part 3 covers a wide range of AI use cases in higher education based on 15 recently launched projects supported by a generative AI research grant program from CustomGPT, an emerging tech leader providing the industry's leading anti-hallucination generative AI platformThis research ties to key questions your audiences may want you to explore:●When and how will generative AI make its way into“business as usual” for the“mainstream” faculty masses? Can parallels be drawn to the past? (Think about the early days of the internet when critics argued its use might never take hold!)●How did DIY technologies bring website and application development to the forefront? What exists now for“DIY” gen AI?●As this technology evolves, what guardrails are needed for AI question-answering inaccuracies and hallucinations? What about IP?●What's happening today and what's on the horizon to help ensure institutions, faculty and students can use these solutions with confidence?

