Thomas Pfanner, The Leadership Dad, Launches Free Assessment For Dads To Reconnect With Teens

REDMOND, OREGON, USA, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Oregon-native Thomas Pfanner, also known as "The Leadership Dad”, proudly introduces "The Leadership Style Quiz”. This innovative assessment is crafted to empower fathers to reconnect with their teens by enhancing their leadership and parenting skills."The Leadership Style Quiz" provides fathers a chance to explore their innate leadership traits and understand how these influence their parenting and leadership approach. By analyzing their leadership style, dads gain insights into their strengths and areas for growth, paving the way to become more effective and nurturing leaders within their families.Thomas Pfanner emphasizes the quiz's value:“We all have a natural leadership style; we just haven't discovered it yet. This tool is essential for any dad looking to foster personal development and cultivate more effective and nurturing leaders within their family. It's designed to deliver critical insights that dads need to support and nurture their children effectively.”Participants of the quiz will assess themselves on key attributes such as communication, decision-making, empathy, and resilience. After completion, they receive a personalized report detailing their predominant leadership style, coupled with tailored advice and resources to enhance their parenting prowess.Beyond the quiz, "The Leadership Style Quiz" platform offers a range of resources to feel supported and encouraged to be equipped and confident to grow as the leaders of their home.These include articles, podcasts, retreats, coaching, and online training where dads can learn to shift from parenting to a leadership style and become connected with like-minded men.Thomas Pfanner adds,“Our mission is to equip dads with the tools to grow as leaders. The introduction of 'The Leadership Style Quiz' is just the beginning. We are committed to building a community where fathers are encouraged to learn and grow together.”For more details about "The Leadership Style Quiz" and to explore the resources available, visit their website at .About The Leadership DadThomas is a Husband, Father of Three, combat athlete, and a former Division 1 Strength Coach. After becoming a father at 18 he's overcome the adversity of being pushed out of his son's life and has since rebuilt a thriving blended family. His own journey inspired him to start coaching dads to elevate their leadership over 3 years ago.

