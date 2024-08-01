(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Single and dual formats quickly remove matrix

interferences, ensuring better recoveries and detection limits with fewer errors, less solvent use, and cost savings

TORRANCE, Calif., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Phenomenex , a global leader in the research and manufacture of advanced technologies for the separation sciences, proudly announces the expansion of its Strata PFAS portfolio .

Phenomenex announces the expansion of Strata PFAS Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) offerings for Enhanced PFAS Sample Prep

We launched the first stacked PFAS cartridge over seven years ago for our customers to expand on the ever-evolving nature of PFAS sample preparation.

Recognizing that one size does not solve all challenges, our latest additions to the Strata PFAS portfolio include single and dual solid-phase extraction (SPE) phases, formats, and increased capacity.

We believe these solutions will allow our customers to effectively address extraction, reproducibility, interference removal, clean-up, and efficient throughput of complex PFAS samples across diverse matrices.

Phenomenex's PFAS SPE offerings are verified for low residuals of PFAS by independent and accredited laboratories to ensure low background contamination are below quantitation limits to provide accurate results, especially for labs requiring compliance monitoring.

The expanded Strata PFAS SPE portfolio offers a comprehensive range of formats that cater to various detection methods, including LC-MS/MS and combustion Ion Chromatography (CIC), empowering laboratories to tackle the complexities associated with PFAS analysis.



"Phenomenex remains committed to staying at the forefront of PFAS sample preparation and analysis.

Knowing the PFAS workflow, we developed a "Designed for PFAS " portfolio and continued to expand its offerings with a Strata PFAS product line.

Coupled with our extensive technical support, it reflects our dedication to meeting the evolving needs of our customers," said Dr. Richard Jack, Global Market Development Manager at Phenomenex.

About

Phenomenex

Phenomenex is a global technology leader committed to developing novel analytical chemistry solutions that solve the separation and purification challenges of researchers in academic, pharmaceutical, biotech, environmental, clinical research, government, and industrial laboratories.

From drug discovery and pharmaceutical development to food safety and environmental analysis, Phenomenex chromatography solutions accelerate science and help researchers improve human health and well-being.

Phenomenex is an operating company within the Life Sciences group of Danaher Corporation .

